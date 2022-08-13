COLUMBUS — Local restaurant and food truck vendor Taesty’s is looking to give back to a pair of their customers as they have been chosen to participate in the Columbus Food Truck Festival next weekend in Hilliard.
DJ Malone, manager, said being at the festival and serving up their southern style comfort food dishes was one of their main goals when they started the business three years ago. The event is being hosted at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Malone said about serving food at the event. “We’re putting a bunch of plans together now to make sure it goes off well. It’s been something we’ve been working towards and when we started the company three years ago we always had hopes to be accepted into festivals with the best of the best.
This year three or four of the festivals we’ve envisioned being a part of we’ve been able to participate in. It’s exciting to know the hard work from the past is coming to fruition.“
Malone said as part of their being welcomed into the event, organizers gave them some extra tickets to the three-day event and so they’re doing a raffle for customers in which they’ll give away two free pairs of tickets to the event, which costs $5 per day to enter.
“From now to next Thursday anyone that comes in and purchases $15 or more in food, their name will be entered into the raffle to raffle off two separate tickets to the festival,” he said. “It gets them in to the festival and we’re going to provide gift baskets that have t-shirts and other things in it. That is going on now through Thursday and we’ll announce on our social media who won those tickets and get them to them.”
Malone said they’ve done a lot of other two day festivals but outside the Jazz and Rib Festival in Columbus earlier this year they haven’t done any as big as this one.
“Most of our festivals have only been two day festivals but this one and the Jazz and Rib Fest were three day events,” he said. “It is definitely easier to be able to go up and set up, get your station together and be there multiple days than it is to constantly tear down and set up.”
Malone also talked about the advantage of local word of mouth for longer events.
“A lot of people that come try us for the first time at the big festivals are helpful because they do a ton of the marketing for us,” he said. “A lot of times people will try us on the first day and come back and also bring their family members and friends who have heard how great the food and service was. We’re able to have a good successful event because of that.”
As far as other goals on the horizon, Malone acknowledged their storefront opening earlier this year and shared they have completed their second food truck which they hope to use for more festival work in the future.
“Two weeks ago finished our second food truck and we’re now able to take it out,” he said. “We’re about to announce a new deal for an area next year. We want to do a lot more festivals now that we have two trucks and we’re going to look into the Cincinnati area and Cleveland area and the bigger festivals that are around. We’re always looking to grow and hopefully we continue to get welcomed and invited to the bigger festivals to get more people to taste our product and serve them.”