CIRCLEVILLE — It’s that time of year for dog owners to renew their annual dog tags and this year, things are a little easier, thanks to the efforts of the Pickaway County Dog Shelter Staff.
Dog tags are $15 per dog per year and are required by the Ohio Revised Code and that it’s done by Jan. 31. Tags can be purchased in person at the dog shelter, or the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office, or online at http://www.dogtags.pickaway.org/. There are additional options for licenses, including a three-year option available.
Dog Warden Gary Cameron said in years past, they’ve kept spreadsheets and individual files on dogs and their registration, but for 2022, they’ve moved to a system where everything is in one place and more-easily searchable.
“Many years ago, when Marc Rogols was dog warden, he pulled the antiquated system of the paper files into the new age and we had a system using spreadsheets where we plugged in names, addresses and breed of a dog,” he said. “When I got here, I found while what he did was working, it was labor intensive.
"We would have to hand enter information; the auditor’s office was keeping their own entries. You could say at that time, there were three different systems in place and that was through 2021.”
Cameron said that old system only complied with the law, but didn’t help anyone at the shelter to be more efficient.
“We got to asking around; we’ve had online sales before, and it was a rudimentary system to let someone buy a tag and that system didn’t communicate with what we were doing,” he said. “I pleaded with them to make some changes and those conversations didn’t end well, it wasn’t something they were willing to do.”
Cameron said Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz then heard at a state auditors conference about something that might help, a company called Fairfield Online Dog Licensing, which started in Fairfield County and has since relocated near Dayton.
“It was a system they developed many years ago and over time, they’ve perfected this program,” he said. “It’s terrific. We’ve taken all the data we had on spreadsheets and we crammed them into one spreadsheet and they pre-loaded all this information, over 3,000 accounts, which is a house where people have registered a dog in the last two years.”
Cameron said as they worked that process, they were able to send out renewal notices, which recently came in the mail.
“I’ve heard mixed feedback on those notices,” he said. “It’s been from, 'Hey, that’s terrific and I’m glad I got it in the mail,' to on the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had a couple of calls where people’s dog has passed away and this now brought back feelings of sadness.”
Cameron said having that information is important.
“It keeps the information fresh and up to date, which is all we’re trying to do,” he said. “We’re not trying to create grief for people or make things harder, we just want to keep the database as up to date as we can.”
With the new system, they have eliminated the old way of doing things completely and no longer have to manually enter in information.
“When we process an order, we put in the tag number and it’s done,” he said. “It’s a shared database with the auditor and everything is inside.”
An interesting bit of information Cameron said as part of the new system, dog names are captured and moving forward, they’ll know not only the name of each dog, but be able to look at the statistics of the most and least common dog names in Pickaway County.
“What the new system will capture is the dog’s name if the owner wants to give it to us,” Cameron said. “There are some really fancy names in there, along with the usual names. There are dogs with three names, including ‘official’ titles.”
Another added change is that they’ll be able to add microchip information to the database.
“The people who are using those renewal notices and using the new system can also program their microchip systems now,” he said.
“With that, returning dogs is almost instantaneous. If they don’t have that information, the dog is brought here, we put a picture on Facebook and we hope someone recognizes it.
"With the microchip, we can put a scanning device on it, the number pops up and we can go to our system now, there’s a nationwide system for those numbers, but we can do it locally if we have it. I can know that information within minutes of the dog arriving here and quite frankly, that’s the best scenario.”
Cameron said the new system serves not just the needs of the shelter, but also the needs of the community.
“That’s the best for all of us really,” he said.