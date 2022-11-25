CIRCLEVILLE — For a pair men who happen to be co-workers at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office it just seemed like a good idea to start a new automotive repair business earlier this month.
Hunter Lane and Matt Evans, a Lieutenant and deputy at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office respectively, have gone into business together under the banner of 1st Class Automotive, taking over the location that was formerly Turner Alignment before it’s closure earlier this year.
Evans, a self proclaimed “mechanical person”, works on cars after his shift.
“I started working on cars at 14, 15 years old,” he said. “I’ve done it for myself and I started working on other people’s cars at [the Sheriff’s Office] and I enjoy it. I was helping people out I work with and it just worked out really well.”
Lane said Evans started working on his car and when they saw the place was up for sale they thought “Why not let’s try it.”
“We went together and bought the place and have now opened up the shop,” he said.
Lane, who also is in the real estate business and home repairs, said it didn’t take a whole lot to get the place ready.
“We came in cleaned it up, painted everything and re-did the front office,” he said. “That made a big difference and made it look a lot better. We did a lot of repairs to get it back up to snuff where it’s looking good.”
Lane and Evans hired a full time mechanic who works during the day, Brent Spangler, who has even taken Evans under his wing a bit.
“He was familiar with the place and equipment,” Evans said of Spangler. “If you take someone right out of tech school they won’t know how to use the equipment. He’s tought me how to do the alignments and with it you can do just about anything. With his experience it was kind of a no brainer.”
Evans said he does the work after he gets off shift in the afternoon and often works until 10:30 or 11 p.m. at night.
“It doesn’t really effect me,” he said.
“He’s working a lot right now,” Lane added. “Saturdays too.”
Neither man plans to quit their day job at the Sheriff’s Office.
“They both have unique aspects,” Lane said. “This is preparing for my future when I do retire and I have this to step into. I plan to work at the Sheriff’s office for many more years to come, as long as they’ll have me and see what comes from this place. When you like doing what you do it’s not work.”
Lane and Evans both shared how the skills from their law enforcement background transfer into the auto mechican world.
“I know people don’t think of customer service when it comes to the Sheriff’s Office but it is,” he said. “It’s taught me how to talk to people. It’s helped me tremendously. You fix their things that are broken and sometimes they’re not happy with the price but what can you do.”
For Lane it was the same way.
“A lot of it is the way you treat people and talk to people,” he said. “If you treat people right all the time good things will happen.”
In the inital few weeks, things have been going really well as business has been booming.
“Our first two weeks have been wonderful and I hope everyone is happy with their services they’ve received,” he said. “I’m pleasently surprised we’ve been busy. There are so many shops in town but I didn’t know there would be so much need. I guess everyone else is backed up weeks at a time.”
Lane said they’re booked weeks in advance but still try to keep a bay open for emergencies and oil changes.
“We feel we provide a good service, we stand by our service and if we can make things affordable it’ll be good for the community as a whole,” he said.