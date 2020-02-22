CIRCLEVILLE — A tanker truck fire closed U.S. 23 for several hours Thursday afternoon and into the night.
According Lieutenant Thomas Ferrell of the Hamilton Township Fire Department, the tanker was carrying liquefied oxygen when something in the rear of the trailer sparked and caught fire. The driver then pulled off the road near the Pickaway County and Franklin County line.
“There was no accident it was just something with the trailer that sparked,” Ferrell said. “We don’t know if it was a brake issue or what but it was something with the trailer.”
Ferrell said their unit reported about 3:25 p.m. to the scene and were there for several hours, until nearly 11 p.m.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol provided traffic support and closed U.S. 23 Northbound at state Route 762 in Pickaway County due to the possibility of explosion.
No injuries were reported at the scene including the driver of the trailer that caught fire.
“The trailer had a box that encloses all the gages and valves and that is what caught fire,” Ferrell said. “There were no leaks that I saw. The fire didn’t get inside the tank.”
Ferrell said the company the truck belonged to brought in another truck to take the load.
“They offloaded all the product from that truck to another one,” he said. “There was no actual hazmat cleanup.”