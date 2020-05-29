CIRCLEVILLE — Tarlton Road will be closed at the railroad overpass between U.S. 23 and Kingston Pike, just east of Pickaway Township Fire Department’s station.
The Pickaway County Engineer’s Office has placed signs up to notify drivers that frequent the area of the closure. The road will close Monday, June 1 in the morning and remain closed until Friday, July 3.
Mullins said the road will remain closed the entire time the project is being completed.
“We’re working on the railroad overpass doing repairs on the back walls and a couple repairs on the concrete deck,” he mentioned. “We’ll have it completely excavated behind the walls and there will be openings in the deck.”
Mullins said they’ll have two crews working on it, one from the engineering department and another contractor that he’s brought in. That is all done to speed up the process.
“We understand that it’s a high traffic road,” he explained. “For our employees and (the contractor’s) employees, we thought it was best to close it. That also speeds up the amount of time working on the bridge in addition to making it a safer environment.”
Mullins said the posted detour route takes drivers through Circleville, Kingston Pike North to Main Street, Main Street east to U.S. 23 and U.S. 23 South back to Kingston Pike.