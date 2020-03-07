CIRCLEVILLE — Fifteen people have been arrested across Pickaway, Fairfield and Hocking County in connection with a large-scale indictment by The Fairfield-Athens-Logan-Circleville Major Crimes Unit.
The operation, called Operation Krystal Ball, was a nearly year-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization with ties to Dayton, Ohio. In total, those indicted were alleged to have distributed 62.5 pounds of methamphetamine across central Ohio and 236 felony charges were filed against 15 people and more indictments are expected to occur in Franklin County in the coming weeks.
The charges include 35 felonies of the first degree, 90 felonies of the second degree, 62 felonies of the third degree, 38 felonies of the fourth degree and 11 felonies of the fifth degree.
According to Unit Commander Dennis Lowe, the investigation began with Columbus Police identifying the alleged source of methamphetamine as Robert Phelps, 40, of Columbus.
Lowe, in a release to media said as the investigation continued, it was clear there were more people involved outside of Franklin County.
“As the investigation unfolded, it was learned that Phelps was supplying individuals with methamphetamine at the wholesale and retail sale levels across multiple central and southeastern Ohio counties,” he said.
Lowe mentioned the majority of the investigation of the case took place behind computer screens.
“As technology evolves, so do the criminal enterprises that use it to facilitate their illegal activity including the use of the dark web, social media, instant messaging and cloud-based services,” he said.
“In this case, Major Crimes Unit detectives and their partners from the Columbus Division of Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation utilized every possible technology based investigative tool at their disposal to not only observe and record conversations between members of the Phelps organization, but monitor their movements to include capturing on-video drug transactions between Phelps and his co-conspirators.
“Investigators were not only able to interdict drug trafficking occurring in real time, but were able to historically chronical their drug trafficking enterprise throughout the investigation,” Lowe added.
“The abundance of evidence collected allowed prosecutors to indict key members of this organization on Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity charges.”
Indicted in Pickaway County were:
Danielle Friesner, 29, of Circleville. Friesner was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Michael Vandagriff, 42, who is also from Circleville. Vandagriff was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Indicted in Hocking County were:
Chris Nixon, 30, of Logan. and Kimbery Young, 29, of Athens, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Trisha Maffin, 33, of Logan, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin. and Jonathan Wilson, 33, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs.
Indicted in Fairfield County were:
Phelps, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Micki McGee, 36, of Lancaster, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Josh Dysart, 37, of Pleasantville, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, engaging in a patter of corrupt activity.
Josh Swisher, 29, of Lancaster, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs charges.
Gary Rutherford, 26, of Lancaster, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Angelique Morris, 26, of Pleasantville, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, improperly handing a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Kassandra Braden, 29, of Lancaster, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
Ericka Adcok, 29, of Baltimore, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin.
Nina Maestle, 36, on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs.