CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County free tax clinic for people, provided by the United Way of Pickaway County, has been a smash success.
The clinic, which is being called “Tax Time Clinic,” is open to residents with a household income of $57,000 or less per year. It’s hosted at the Pickaway County Library by drop-off and pickup appointment only and is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“As we anticipated, there are a multitude of residents who depend on this free tax preparation program,” Jama Cobb, executive director United Way of Pickaway County, said. “Within the first week of opening registration, we have filled our calendar through mid-March. The volunteers are already sharing the stories of impact.”
One such story includes a lifelong Pickaway County Resident with stage four lung cancer.
“The Free Tax Time Clinic recently served a lifelong resident who, by no fault of her own, lost everything,” Cobb said. “She has been living Social Security check to Social Security check and if times weren't hard enough, she was just diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. She shared how expensive her medications are and she is depending on her refund to provide a few more months of life-saving medication for her. That's why we are doing what we're doing, for people like this who need help.”
Cobb said they’re looking for more volunteers in an effort to be able to help more people.
“We are grateful to have the volunteers we have and they are dedicated and committed to seeing this program through to its completion,” she said. “However, the more volunteers we have, the more community residents we can provide this free service for. We welcome anyone who would like to prepare taxes remotely from their home. We are also looking for intake volunteers to receive the tax documents and scan them into the tax program at the Pickaway County Library. There is no close contact between the volunteers and residents. We have been very diligent about making this a safe space for all.”
Interested volunteers can contact the United Way of Pickaway County at UWPickaway@gmail.com or call 740-477-8171.
“You can take a whole shift or half a shift and you do not have to be a tax professional to volunteer,” Cobb said. “There is a thorough training to set you up for success.”
There are still appointments available and those can be scheduled at 740-477-1644, ext. 244. The clinic is open to Pickaway County residents only.
“Once scheduled, residents will provide their tax documents, household social security cards and picture IDs during this appointment,” Cobb said. “The documents will be uploaded and returned to the resident the same day. Those documents are then uploaded into the secure tax system for the remote preparers to access.
From there, the site coordinator will review each completed return and, once again, residents will have a standing appointment one week from the date and time they were scheduled for their intake appointment. Finally, each resident will meet with the site coordinator while adhering to social distancing guidelines to go over the return and assist them with the filing process.”