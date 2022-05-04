CIRCLEVILLE — The Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honor society of women educators worldwide, are once again holding a food drive and fundraiser for the Community Cupboards of Pickaway County.
The Beta Rho Chapter, the local chapter, will be at the Presbyterian Church, located at 134 East Mound Street, from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 17 to take donations for the 19 locations throughout Pickaway County.
“We’re inviting the community to participate in the food drive,” Karen Bensonhaver, a member of the society, said. “They don’t have to even leave their cars; we’ll take the items from them. Please come out and give for the love of the community.”
Bensonhaver said they are asking for food items specifically for families who need a little supplement for their children who will be home this summer.
“The Community Cupboards, or Blessing Boxes, are a way that we in the community can help feed children who are going to be home for the summer and won’t have access to hot meals through their schools,” Bensonhaver said.
“The number of struggling families is growing and the need for food donations is growing. Items needed are non-perishable food and toiletries. Our goal this time is to add items that are needed the most.”
Bensonhaver said they’re specifically looking for non-perishable food like cereal and powdered milk, canned pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, beans and wieners, soup, but they’ll take any items donated like powdered or evaporated milk, crackers, tuna fish, canned chicken, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, baked beans, Ramen noodles, as well as types of toiletries. It is key to remember not to bring items in glass jars. Protein items are always in great demand.
“Monetary gifts may also be given,” Bensonhaver said. “Write ‘Community Cupboards’ in the memo section of the check. Make it out to Brooks-Yates Center — Housing Opportunities and send it to the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 200 East High Street in Circleville.”
Bensonhaver said any current or retired female teachers can join the honor society and those interested should reach out to her at chs_library@hotmail.com
The 19 Community Cupboard locations are located at The Pickaway County Family YMCA; Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, on East High Street; The Pickaway Senior Center; Second Baptist Church, on West Mill Street; Circleville Community Methodist Church; Circleville Community Mission, located on Lowery Lane; Pickaway County Public Library; Pickaway County Visitors Center; Good Shepherd Church; Emmett Chapel, on Tarlton Road; Saint Joseph Parish Center, on Ohio Street; Pickaway County Job and Family Services, located on South Pickaway Street; South Bloomfield Elementary School; Pickaway County Public Library Younkin Branch, in Ashville; Darbyville Community Center; Williamsport United Methodist Church; Smitty’s Tavern, in New Holland; Laurel Hills United Methodist Church, in Laurelville; and Commercial Point United Methodist Church; and Five Points Church, in Mount Sterling.