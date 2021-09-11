CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to 9/11, no student now or in the future was alive when the event occurred, leaving it up to parents and teachers to inform them of how it happened.
Students around the district learn in different ways with discussion, video and first-hand accounts of the event.
“I typically take the day, whatever day it falls on to talk about the event,” Matthew Forte, history teacher at Logan Elm High School, said. “When they walk into class that day, I have the live footage playing that you can find on YouTube. They come in and watch for several minutes and they hear the news anchors talk about what’s going on and how it might have been an accident.
They then see the second plane hit the tower and they hear the anchors totally shocked and trying not to panic on live TV. I let that play for a few minutes, then we have a discussion.”
Forte said he does it this way because this is how he and others learned about the event on the actual day. Forte was in college at the time.
“I walked into a lecture hall and the second plane had already hit and the news was playing on a screen in the front of the room and we watched it,” he said.
At Teays Valley, Sandy Sethna, a history teacher, said they display original newspapers, books and other memorabilia in the windows of the library in the hallway.
“Our social studies department teaches the lesson and our Vikings for Veterans or the principal will have an announcement and moment of silence at the moment they were struck,” she said.
Michael Whitten, social studies chair at Teays Valley, said the Teays Valley High School Honors Government and American Government will all have to interview someone who was at least 10 years old on the day of the attack.
“It’s called a living interview project and is always an interesting way for these young people to learn the history and events of that day,” he said. “The students then share their interview with the class.”
Aaron Woollard, Teays Valley East Middle School Eighth Grade Teacher, said from the very start in his 15 years of teaching, they had a presentation that they organized and it’s changed in that time.
“It’s changed because 15 years ago, they were alive during 9/11 and could remember the event, sitting in front of the TV and watching it with parents and grandparents,” he said. “They had a lot more questions back then. In the last few years, the kids weren’t alive yet, so we take more of an approach on what happened that day.”
Woollard said they start with a live broadcast from the morning to show how calm everything was and how it progressed as the day unfolded.
“We show how calm everyone was and how unexpected it was, then it goes to the uncertainty and we show the second plane hitting the towers and people realizing it was a coordinated attack,” he said. “I show some footage of the Pentagon and up in Somerset, Pa. The presentation then shifts gears.”
Woollard, who is a self-professed sports guy and athletic director at East Middle School, says they focus on stories of hope, which include several sport-adjacent stories.
“Mark Bingham played International Gay Rugby out in San Francisco and they now named their championship cup after him for his role on Flight 93 heading toward DC and how his mom has tried to carry on his legacy,” he said. “There’s another good video titled ‘The Man in the Red Bandana.’ We share that video. Tom Rinaldi, who was with ESPN then, did a video about a lacrosse player at Boston College, Welles Crowther, and has interviews with one man and woman he saved on 9/11. He wasn’t very old.”
But it’s not just sports that they touch on.
“One is about a father whose one son was a police officer and another was a firefighter and he lost them both that day,” he said. “Another is about a woman whose ex-husband was in the towers and he was able to speak to her before he died.”
Woollard said they try to show how impactful that day was, even affecting things today.
“We share where we were at the time and we try to take a holistic approach to see what happened, what we were doing and then we let them ask any questions,” he said. “Sometimes, students get emotional and I explain to them it was an emotional day and that it’s okay. For some of them, they’re experiencing it for the first time and it hits them hard.”
Woollard said when the eighth-grade students take their trip to Washington D.C., they stop at the Flight 93 Memorial as well.
“We used to go to Gettysburg, but I feel this is more impactful for them,” he said. “If we go this year, they will get to see the tower of voices, the museum and the wall of names. It’s been really neat to watch the progression of it. It’s a powerful thing to have recordings of the people on the plane. They’ve done a really nice job there.”
At Westfall High School, Brad Smith, who teaches world history, and Devin Schoonover, who teaches American history, also show students videos. Emily Clark, director of communications at Westfall, said they have a moment of silence on the day, or the day before if it falls on a weekend, at 8:46 a.m.
“[Smith] shows his students a CBS 9/11 documentary that was shown on the six-month commemoration in March 2002,” Clark said. “The documentary was made by CBS and a pair of French documentarians studying FDNY and focusing on a probationary firefighter. His company was the first to arrive at ground zero, and it shows the second plane strike the south tower and then the collapse of both towers. It is very intense, and there is some harsh language, but students are warned of this ahead of time. The chaos and uncertainty of the day is clearly demonstrated and discussed. Robert Deniro does the narration and provides perspective as he lives very near the site.”
In addition to that, Schoonover shows his students two different videos.
“The first is a video called ‘9/11 Tribute’ on Youtube, an audio recording of a little girl talking to her dad, who had passed,” Clark said. “It starts with her probably around 3/4, then maybe 12, and the last part is going into high school. It shows the students the emotional connection of the event.
The second video is on Youtube called ‘Voices from inside the Twin Towers,’ with actual audio recordings of people calling loved ones before the towers collapse. This video does a timeline and lines up the calls as the events are taking place. Through this video, Mr. Schoonover pauses it to go over events taking place, such as watching people jump out of the tower rather than being burned alive.”
Forte said in addition to what happens in his class, Logan Elm High School Principal Nate Smith makes an announcement and calls for a moment of silence.
“The principal Nate Smith, is a former history teacher and he has an interest in history and he comes on the intercom at the time the first plane hit and gives a brief summary of the event and we have a moment of silence,” Forte said.
“Last year, I started to set alarms on my phone for each of the significant events of the day, first plane hits, second plane, Pentagon, Pennsylvania. They go off and I talk about it with the students. I think it brings it home and makes it more personal for the students.”
Forte said the students generally know the basic facts but not a lot of details or the “why” to the event.
“They’ve all seen the pictures and most of them have seen videos,” he said. “The question I get the most is why did it happen.”
The state standards do require that 9/11 is taught, but if it were done chronologically, it wouldn’t happen until may.
“I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Forte said. “So we take the day on the day to talk about it. If students bring it up later, we’ll talk about. Later in the year, when it shows up in the standards, we just mention it then, unless students have questions. We do a lot of discussion in my class.”
When it comes to the event, Forte said it’s a good example of showing there is good and evil in the world.
“I show them newspapers from Sept. 12 and next several days and they see firefighters and paramedics running toward the events and the evil people that did this to contrast good and evil in the world,” he said. “This is one event that shows that clearly.”