Teaching technology
Amie Bassett works as the technology integration coach whose sole mission is to aid everyone in the district, students and staff in learning how to better use technology.
Bassett said so far, she’s been “doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”
“I’m here for the teachers and staff, from the janitors to the administrators and even the students in any capacity with anything to do with technology,” she said.
“It’s things from ‘my chromebook is not working,’ to helping integrate technology into the curriculum.”
Bassett spends one day at each of the schools each week and also spends time, by appointment, with district staff to help them include technology in their lesson plans or jobs.
“I’m very flexible and busy moving from one place to another,” she said. “I’ve gone in and done work one-on-one with staff members to get them more comfortable with technology and skills with themselves. I’ve taught lessons from first grade up on how to use computers themselves. We’ve done lessons on Google meetings. Not only are the teachers aware, but also, so the students know how to use it.”
Bassett also provides computer and technology literacy to students in third grade, working on internet safety and technology safety, among other things.
“They have everything in their hands, it’s scary,” she said. “It’s not how I grew up. It’s important education and third grade is not too young unfortunately for those things. We’re making sure and they’re aware that you don’t know who is out there and who you’re talking to.”
Bassett said one of the obstacles she’s encountered is that technology is just another thing added to teachers’ plates on top of all the other things they are responsible for and it takes time to master. Another obstacle she said was fear.
“The teachers are able to sign up with me to meet one-on-one and work on integrating the technology into lessons and they’re also able to have me come in and work in the class on a project,” she said.
“We’ve worked through that discomfort. A lot of teachers are hesitant to tackle the technology world. That’s who I’ve worked with a lot. They want to do it but don’t know how and are afraid. It’s getting over that curve that you can’t break it and it will only make things better for you.”
Bassett said one piece of advice she has is to not be afraid, that goes to all teachers.
“I think that teachers don’t need to be afraid to dabble in it,” she said. “That’s how I got where I am. I’ve been teaching for 21 years and I was a regular teacher for most of that. I just dabbled in technology and got in myself and was self taught in a lot of things. I enjoyed what I was doing and so did the kids. You’re not going to break anything and it takes time to learn.
So many cool things can happen, but you have to have the time and everyone is so strapped nowadays to sit down and do those things. The scared factor is the biggest thing. They need to not be afraid to try it. I find so many things out there on Pinterest and Google. The resources are out there and it’s all about seeing what you want to do and work toward that.”
Bassett said she gets a pretty funny question quite frequently.
“They ask if there is a clone of me they can have for their classroom,” she said. “Teachers are overwhelmed and they enjoy having that extra set of hands. I’ve been working a lot with second-grade, first-grade and kindergarten teachers. The teachers ask if their students can do this and they can. If they can get on their mom and dads phones, no problem; they can get on these chromebooks just as much as they can with their parents’ things.”
Bassett said in 2020, she taught all online, but they brought her in to do this because the district felt like it was needed.
“I think all districts need something like this,” she said. “Need someone to support and someone to go to where they can go ask for help. We provide coaching for literacy and math and other curriculum, but technology coaching seems to be the last one put in place. On the flip side, they want the district and teachers to use the technology, but they don’t provide the support. I think it’s awesome that Logan Elm has provided that support and has teachers reach out to have that relationship with me.”
It’s that relationship that Bassett said is key.
“I’m a district employee versus an outside employee who they don’t really know,” she said. “My kids attend the district and I live in the district and we’re part of Logan Elm’s community.”