Pickaway Manor – An Optalis Health & Rehabilitation Center specializes in post-acute rehabilitation following a hospital stay and assisted living programs.
Pickaway Manor is a comprehensive care community that provides dignified, personalized care to the Circleville community and the surrounding central Ohio area, including Chillicothe and Lancaster.
Located at 391 Clark Dr., Circleville, their advanced therapy, authentic hospitality, and commitment to their guests.
Aimed at improving your overall wellness and functionality, the manor’s professional, interdisciplinary team specializes in many rehabilitation and assisted living services tailored to your specific needs. To champion your quality of life, Pickaway Manor offers a home-like environment that enables you to reach your full potential and return to your life sooner.
Pickaway Manor provides assisted living, post-hospital rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, outpatient rehabilitation, respite care, and long-term care. Each one of the Pickaway Manor associates is committed to ensuring that you have everything you need to thrive.
Cranberry Park at Pickaway Manor features 23 spacious, private assisted living suites. They offer separate living, sleeping, and kitchenette areas, individually controlled heating and air conditioning, an emergency call system, a full private bath, and a walk-in closet. They encourage you to personalize your suite with your own furnishings.