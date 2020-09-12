ASHVILLE — Student athletes at Teays Valley are in for some upgrades as the district is currently underway with their project to build a field house on school grounds.
The structure is scheduled to open this spring and is a 40,000-plus square building that will house three full basketball courts, an elevated two lane running track, space for a health clinic in the future and locker rooms with direct access to athletic fields.
“Over four years ago, the Teays Valley Board of Education started planning for some athletic upgrades,” Robin Halley, Teays Valley Superintendent said. “The board realized for our size and being a Division 1 school and Division 2 in football, we were lacking facilities that would enhance our programs. The board prioritized a new turf field and an athletic field house as major projects for the future.”
The football field was re-done with a new turf surface prior to last year’s football season.
“The new turf field was opened in the fall of 2019 and our students and coaches have utilized this field day in and day out, rain or shine,” Halley commented. “The old field had significant shortcomings and was often not suitable for play. This field is always ready for play.
“This facility can be shared by nearly all of our athletes. The large open space can even allow for our band to rehearse during inclement conditions. Many recreational and travel teams often need to use our facilities and this space will be an excellent venue to host those events,” Halley added.
The facility has been funded through private donations and money saved by the district in recent years. In total the project will have a $4.5 million price tag.
“To date, over $1 million has been donated by organizations and individuals in our community,” Halley stated. “Other portions of this money have been set-aside over the last few years to prepare for the project and this has been accomplished by sound and conservative financial planning. The district will also be selling property that has escalated in value over the last few years due to its proximity to Rickenbacher. There will be no levy or increase in taxes to complete this project. When this project is completed, Teays Valley will have access to one of the best facilities in the central Ohio region.”
According to Halley, in addition to the benefits the students will see, the community will also have some use of the facility.
“I’m delighted to see this new venue for our students and our community,” he continued. “The field house will provide space for all our athletes to train and compete. Space and scheduling is always an issue in a large school like Teays Valley so this will have a positive impact for our students. This will also provide a space for many of the community events and recreational teams that need space for our kids. We also look forward to partnering with a health care organization to provide services for our students and community.”
To see detailed plans for the field house, visit the district’s website at tvsd.us.