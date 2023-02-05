Teays Valley Alumnus Appointed Clerk Of Courts

CIRCLEVILLE – Grant Davis has been appointed as Interim Clerk of Courts for Pickaway County.
Seeking to retire after nearly 20 years of service, Jim Dean resigned as Clerk of Courts on Jan. 29 and the Pickaway County Commission appointed Davis on Jan. 31. Davis will serve as Interim Clerk of Courts until the county's Republican Central Committee votes to put someone in the position to finish the remainder of Dean’s term, which ends in 2025.
“I want to thank the County Commissioners for appointing me to the position of interim Clerk of Courts. I am humbled and honored to serve the citizens of Pickaway County,” he said. “As a conservative, I recognize that offices like the Clerk of Courts are service offices and there is no more important customer service than honoring our taxpayers with an office they deserve.”
Prior to being appointed as interim Clerk of Courts, Davis worked as a Regional Liaison for State Auditor Keith Faber, where he oversaw the 15 counties in the Southeast region on Faber’s behalf. He worked with local governments and investigated potential fraud.
Davis started a consulting business where he specialized in public affairs. He was a strong advocate for amending the State of Ohio’s most recent operating budget to strengthen Ohio’s medical supply manufacturing industry and reduce our reliance on foreign products.
In addition, Davis served as a Senior Legislative Aide to the Majority Whip at the Ohio House of Representatives and worked on legislation impacting millions of Ohioans.
Davis, 30, graduated from Teays Valley High school in 2011 where he was active in football, track and field, show choir, and served on student council. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio State University.
The Clerk of Courts office plays a vital role in serving the interests of justice. This role includes:
• Filing, docketing, indexing and preserving all court pleadings for civil, felony criminal and domestic relations cases.
• Maintaining filings for the Fourth District Court of Appeals.
• Collections of all revenue related to court costs, bonds, liens and forfeitures.
The Clerk of Courts has the authority to issue writs to carry out court orders including summons, subpoenas, warrants to arrest and sign the death warrant in capital murder cases.
The Clerk of Courts office is also responsible for the collection of millions of dollars annually of sales and use taxes in the Auto Title Division when issuing Certificates of Title to the residents of Ohio for their purchase of automobiles, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, motor/mobile homes and watercraft.
Davis says he has hit the ground running since his first day on the job.
“I have been hands on in the office since the day I was appointed,” he said. “One of the first things we did was ensure the office was open for the lunch hour, as I believe that is a crucial time for the public to access our staff and services. I am eager to continue working to make our government more accessible and transparent for everyone.”