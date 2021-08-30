ASHVILLE — Starting this week, all elementary and middle-school students in the Teays Valley School District are required to wear masks while indoors at school facilities.
In an open letter to the community, Robin Halley, superintendent, cited several reasons for the change.
“We currently have 45 students who are positive. As a result, we now have over 300 students who are quarantined,” Halley said in the letter.
“The amount of students required to quarantine has grown due to a recent change in the quarantine guidelines provided to us by the Ohio Department of Health. This new rule has made it nearly impossible for us to limit the number of students who must quarantine unless all students are masked. We are seeing the highest numbers at the middle and elementary-school buildings.”
The mask requirement went into effect Monday, following the announcement Saturday afternoon.
“Beginning this Monday, Aug. 30, all students in grades K-8 will be required to wear a mask indoors,” Halley said. “Students at the high-school level are eligible to receive the vaccine. Therefore, they are able to avoid being quarantined when there is a positive case in those classrooms. Our younger students do not have that option at this time.”
Currently, the Ohio Department of Health is suggesting that anyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors but due to legislation passed in recent months, that is not a health order.
“We were hoping this school year could go back to normal without masks, but we must do everything in our power to keep all kids safe and in school so they can receive a thorough education,” Halley said.
“Thank you for your understanding and please help support our mission to do what is best for our kids.”