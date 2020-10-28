ASHVILLE — Last Friday Teays Valley Vikings kicker Sydnie Frey lined up to do something she’d done more than a thousand times before in practice. This time, it was in a game against Anderson High School and the point she scored would be first point scored by a girl in Teays Valley Football History.
Frey, who normally handles kickoff duties, was thrust into placekicking duties when the team’s regular place-kicker couldn’t be at the Oct. 16 game. She kicked both extra points that night in route to a 52-14 loss.
“I was so nervous,” Frey said, leading up to the first extra point attempt. “I got the call the night before that our regular extra point kicker wasn’t going to be there. I really didn’t want to miss. I was sick to my stomach the entire day.”
Like any good kicker, Frey’s holder, Cameron Primmer, is a big help when she attempts any kick.
“He always calms me down and makes sure I’m calm, set and ready,” she said.
After Primmer’s encouraging words, the ball was snapped, put down, and Frey struck the ball sending it through the uprights.
“I felt like I could finally breathe after the kick,” she said. “I then forgot I had to do the kickoff and I took my helmet off and people started screaming at me to get on the field. I had to run and grab my tee and I put it on the wrong line.”
After the kickoff Frey spoke with Special Teams Coach Nick Bolyard and learned she’d made history.
“I was complaining to [Bolyard] about how I’d never felt so dumb in my life and he told me ‘do you want to know the good news’ and that I was the first girl in history to score on the varsity field,” she said. “That thought had never crossed my mind.”
Football isn’t something the Frey family is deeply into. Frey had some cousins that play but her father Mark went to a high school that didn’t’ even have a football team. Frey’s focus at the time was soccer.
So how did Frey get to be on the football team? A passing joke from her mother, Corrie, started about three years before she scored her first points in a varsity game.
In eighth grade, Frey was a soccer player in a recreational league. She was in charge of taking all the free kicks they had no matter the location. Frey has a strong leg and as a joke, her mom Corrie, told her to try out for football.
“I said OK and brought home the paper to have her sign the next day,” Frey said. “I talked to some teachers who told me to do it. It was very scary but I did it.”
Corrie said the news caught her by surprise.
“I wasn’t serious when I made the joke,” she said. “It was very unexpected and terrifying.”
Frey didn’t really know much about football prior to kicking. She studied by watching some games with her dad and learning the basics of the sport.
Frey has since worked hard at developing her skills on the football field, often going between soccer practice and football practice trying to get kicks in where she can.
Frey said there is a difference between kicking a soccer ball and football.
“They are so different,” she said. “When I was still learning and I’d transition from soccer to football it was the hardest thing. In soccer, you want to kick it low and in football, you want to kick it high. The balls are different and you have to kick them with different parts of your feet and approach them in a different way.”
Frey said she’s received a lot of support from the guys on the football team; her teammates on the soccer team and even opposing cheerleaders will root for her.
“The soccer girls are always trying to get tickets to come watch me,” she said. “They all got together at someone’s house just to watch the game and that made me really happy.”
There is still a competition.
“The guys are always trying to out kick me and take my spot,” she said.
Mark Weber, head football coach for Teays Valley said Frey has to earn her spot.
“We don’t send people out on the field that aren’t prepared,” he said. “We don’t give any freebies. Everything in this program you have to earn and she’s earned the right to kick. She’s earned everything to be here and if she wasn’t, we’d have gone for two.”
Weber said it would be so easy for any kid to quit, especially during summer two-a-days when the student is at practice for seven to eight hours between the two sports.
“Some of the people in the school get to enjoy their summer vacation, she’s here from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first two weeks of August,” he said. “Not just for a girl, but anyone who does soccer and football at the same time takes extra commitment. It’d be so easy to do one or nothing but she’s doing two. She’s learned how to communicate with adults to work the schedules and game times out. It’s a lot for a high school student.”
For Frey, she said being on the football team isn’t some sort of statement she’s making. She just really enjoys the sport.
“I love football and I love my team,” she said. “The guys are my favorite part and they make me feel like one of them.”
Frey said she’s learned a lot about work ethic and working toward one’s goals.
“If you genuinely put your time and effort into something and put your mind to it, you can do it,” she said.
Since starting kicking she’s outgrown the setup she has in the backyard and can now kick 40-yard field goals regularly.
“Last year during camp week, it was two-a-days for both soccer and football and I was going during breaks at soccer just to kick for five or 10 minutes to get something in,” she said. “We had a kicking competition and that’s when I hit one from 45 yards and the soccer team was on one side of the field cheering for me, the football team was on the other.”
Now that she’s a member of the football team, not much has changed among her small group of close friends but she did receive a lot of well wishes on her last birthday.
“So many upperclassmen stopped me in the hallway and wished me happy birthday and I said thanks,” she said. “I’d never seen them in my life.”