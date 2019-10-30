ASHVILLE — A school’s connection to the community should be a two-way street and at Teays Valley, they’ve begun inviting the community in to see what the district has to offer.
About two-dozen people from the business community toured Teays Valley High School this week, and heard from administrators, teachers and students on what is being taught to high school students in the district.
They visited an English and math classroom, learned about digital academy and the College Credit Plus program, visited the biomedical, accounting, and engineering pathways, heard from a teacher in the Microsoft Academy and shared what they’re doing in the Ag building and with video and photo design.
Robin Halley, superintendent, said they got their message across to the community members present and were able to answer questions and take feedback.
“The goal is always to get this interaction with the community and highlight what we’re doing so people can report back to their organization and the community what we’re doing and how those things fit with the real work world and the skills we’re trying to teach,” Halley told The Circleville Herald. “We want their eyes to be on what we’re doing and ask questions and offer concerns to help improve the programs. It’s a two-way street for us. One to present and another to get the feedback to improve.”
Halley said the programs they’ve had couldn’t have gone better.
“You see the reaction and the smiles on their faces,” he added. “Things come alive for them. They then really give us that great feedback and encouragement. We’ve taken a lot of steps, with the digital academy — that program is only five years old and our original goal was to get 30 kids in the program. Now we’ve got 150 kids that got help last year in the program.”
Beth Keplar, curriculum director, said they wanted to take the opportunity to also develop relationships with the business community.
“I noticed a lot after the first workforce connections breakfast two or three years ago that people have some misconceptions about what high school is and what schools are doing and what is happening,” Keplar commented. “Our teachers benefit from the business tours with Pickaway WORKS but we need to reciprocate that and bring business into our school so they see what we do here.”
In addition to the tours, Keplar said they’re hoping to continue to build relationships through job shadowing and apprenticeships.
“Some of our best ideas have come from collaborative efforts,” she added. “We’re looking at what curriculum and connections we can offer kids.”
Keplar said another aspect is to remember that the students they serve are children.
“I think a lot of times people get workers that don’t want to show up to work every day and we battle that every day,” Keplar continued. “It goes way beyond what we can do as a school to fix it but if we’re all working together and keep the conversation going, we can make it better.”
John Keel, Teays Valley High School Principal, said he wanted the visitors to see what a day at the school is like.
“We offer a lot of opportunities for our students and have done a lot of work to provide opportunities for the students,” Keel explained. “I think it’s important for our business community to know that we’re trying to make connections with them and we’re trying to prepare students for jobs, careers and life after high school, not only through specific skills but through partnerships and collaboration.”
Keel said it was great to receive the feedback from the visitors and take questions on why they do what they do.
“I think that’s really the goal of the day,” he added. “We really appreciate everyone contributing and participating.”
Garry Montgomery, CEO of Dynamix Energy Services, was on the tour. He said it was exciting to see the types of programming Teays Valley offers.
“We’re constantly looking for that next level of leadership in our own company, and to see engineering taught at Teays Valley is exciting for us,” Montgomery remarked. “My son, having graduated last year, he’s at Otterbein University — he’s going into pre-med as an undergrad, it’s important that he receive an adequate education to get to that step.”
Montgomery said it was exciting to see girls in the engineering classroom, mirroring his own daughter who works for him as an electrical engineer.
“STEM is huge now in education and one thing I love to see some of the ladies in that educational program,” he commented to The Circleville Herald. “I like seeing young people introduced to it early so they can get excited about it and get the curriculum they need to develop themselves.”
Montgomery also talked about the behavior of the students he saw.
“When we walked around today I was impressed with their demeanor and how they conducted themselves and how they talked about what they wanted to talk about,” he stated. “It was impressive.”
Jenny Rainey, marketing manager for The Savings Bank, said she thought the tour was excellent.
“I graduated from Teays Valley in 2007 and it was really cool to see the facilities used in such a different and productive way,” Rainey stated. “The focus is on industry and job preparation in a way that we didn’t necessarily have 12 to 15 years ago. There’s a lot more opportunity to tailor your path. I think the sooner you might be able to explore what you want to do for a career the better.”
The next tour is Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. and interested participants should contact Julie DeLisio at 740-983-5048 or at jdelisio@tvsd.us to sign up.