ASHVILLE — Students from Teays Valley High School received the opportunity to speak with Ohio lawmakers about their computer science classes and address the importance of the programs in schools.
Tree seniors from Teays Valley, Zach Snyder, Caden Hossfeld and Mike Struckman spoke to lawmakers about their cyber security class last week as a part of computer science advocacy day at the Statehouse. About 40 schools from elementary through high school from all over the state participated.
Their technology teacher, Kelly O’Dell, said the students were nervous to talk to people at the Statehouse but showed off their passion.
“When you have a room full of elementary, middle and high school students that are passionate about computer science it definitely comes across to the lawmakers in a positive way,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said she brought seniors because she wanted them to get the experience away from the rural school district.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to take them downtown to the Statehouse and let them interact with different types of professionals in that setting,” she added. “I think it was a wonderful experience for all of them.”
Teays Valley offers a computer science pathway, a series of four classes students take that helps to prepare them for a potential career in the field after high school or college. Students take classes in hardware and assembly, programming, web technology and cyber security.
“We’re seeing that students can come out of high school with a pretty good foundation in computer science and walk into the workforce in some entry level positions,” O’Dell commented. “I think it’s as necessary as language arts, science and world history.”
In addition to that with the school going one-on-one with technology, the students operate a help desk to address problems that arise with the chromebooks.
“The students are taking in tickets, going to get the chromebook, working on the chromebook, figuring out the problem fixing it and then returning it to the student,” she continued. “A lot of those kids are self-taught from the company’s YouTube videos on how to fix the problem. The student help desk is a neat feature that we have.”
Ryan Scribner, economic development director at P3, Pickaway County’s economic development entity, said no matter what the industry or where, technology plays a factor in employment and business.
“I don’t think it matters what the industry or type of business but technology plays and increasingly important role in how we conduct our businesses whether it’s automation in warehouses up at Rickenbacker or at Soifdel,” Scribner stated.
“The technology is in every facet and phase of their product development. The folks there need to understand how to work with the technology, fix it and program it. Technology transcends all types of industry and business,” he added.
Scribner said he loves what Teays Valley is doing with their pathways programming.
“It’s creative, resourceful and important for our competitiveness when it comes to development; but it’s also right for the kids to have the right skills they need when they come out of school,” Scribner continued.
O’Dell said one of the speakers at the event shared that many jobs in the field that will be available for students aren’t yet created.
“Students hear that and are like ‘wow’ and think it’s exciting that they’re on the cusp of different types of automation and artificial intelligence that are starting to happen,” she remarked. “No matter how much automation or artificial intelligence is implement there will always be a cyber security person or a maintenance person behind it making it happen.
“Older adults think computers are going to take over and create less jobs but the students don’t see that they see a petri dish of all the possibilities they can have after they graduate high school or college,” O’Dell concluded.