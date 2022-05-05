CIRCLEVILLE — It may be 2022 but the sounds of the 1940s are coming to Circleville.
The Ted Lewis Museum will present a show, Sentimental Journey Through the 1940s, on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. in the Ohio Christian University Ministry and Performing Arts Center, 1476 Lancaster Pike in Circleville.
“The Ted Lewis Museum will transport audiences on Sentimental Journey Through the 1940s,” a press release from the museum said. “Joseph Rubin and his 16-piece Orchestra, featuring vocalist Heidi Swinford, will perform favorite song hits from the Fabulous Forties.”
Rubin said it was good to be back and performing, especially after several years of organizing and trying to have this event. It’s the first time Rubin and the orchestra are playing at OCU, as previous concerts have been held at Circleville High School.
“We’ve been waylaid for the past two years and we were suppose to do this in April of 2020 and we were just about to go into rehearsals when the whole world shut down,” Rubin said. “We’ve been planning this since 2018. It’s a collaboration between the museum and the Vern Rife Performing Arts Center. We’re doing the show down there on Saturday and we’re bringing it to Circleville on Sunday.”
The music featured includes arrangements from trumpeter Clyde McCoy who is from Portsmouth. Songs include “Stompin’ At The Savoy”, “When You’re Smiling”, “Stardust”, “Opus No. 1”, “Sentimental Journey”, “Begin the Beguine” and more.
Many of the songs performed are ones that Ted Lewis performed during his act. McCoy and his Orchestra performed just down the road from Circleville on Route 23 at Danceland February 27, 1948.
“We’ll play plenty of songs Ted recorded but we’ll also play songs by Benny Goodman, Glen Miller, and Tommy Dorsey and a whole list and all the other great big bands,” Rubin said. “It think it will be a lot of fun for all the people who love this era of music.”
Rubin shared a bit of history on Ted Lewis.
“It’s a little known fact that in addition to clarinet and saxophone, Ted Lewis also played the trumpet,” Rubin said. “We actually have his trumpet at the museum and we have a photograph of him playing in the 1950s. He had it in his act later in his career. If we can get Ted’s trumpet serviced in time, we’ll hopefully play it at the concert. Ted had a connection to a lot of trumpet solos in the music.”
Sentimental Journey Through The 1940s is funded in part through generous grants from The Miriam Ruggles Adkins Foundation, The Savings Bank and The Ohio Arts Council.
“They’ve been supporting us for a number of years and we couldn’t do any of this without them,” Rubin said.
Rubin said the performance is used by the museum as a fundraiser for the yearly initiatives.
“All the proceeds go directly back to the educational efforts, scholarships and putting the money into the students and keeping Ted’s name alive,” Rubin said. “We depend on people to come so we can keep doing all that we can do for the kids.”
To purchase tickets and for more information on the concert visit www.tedlewismuseum.org or call 740-477-3630. Tickets are also available in person at the Pickaway County Welcome Center and The Ted Lewis Museum. Tickets will be availible day of at the venue, starting at 1 p.m.
According to the museum’s website, The Ted Lewis Museum is dedicated to celebrating the life and preserving the legacy of Circleville’s own Ted Lewis by making everybody happy through education and entertainment.
Founded in 1977 by Lewis’ widow, Adah Becker Lewis, the museum pays tribute to one of Ohio’s greatest citizens and one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Admission to the newly renovated museum is free and it is open Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. March-December.