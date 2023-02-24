CIRCLEVILLE — The Friends of Ted Lewis Park are hard at work raising funds for future renovations of the park.
Larry Logan, chairman of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park, said they're still working on grants and donations from local businesses, like the one presented by The Savings Bank for $25,000 earlier this week.
"One of the things we're trying to impress on people that this is one of the only parks in the community where people can go to by bicycle, stroller or walking and we're committed to raising the money to increase the ability for people to use the park and bring back the memories of people since 1940," Logan said.
The city has previously paid about $2.5 million, much of which was paid for with a loan, to complete the initial phase of renovations that included new playground equipment, a splash pad and restroom. This summer will be the first season with the new equipment that was installed last year. The Circleville tree commission also planted trees last year in the newly renovated section of the park.
"We're going to keep working on it until we're able to get the bulk of the renovations done," Logan said of the groups efforts.
Jim Stanley, service director, said he believes the Park Board and The Strategic planning committee are considering an overall plan for the park system and the Park Board may be looking at next steps in Ted Lewis once that is determined.
Stanley said donations like the one made by the savings bank and the effort of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park are a wonderful thing.
"As you are aware the amount of money required to do any of the renovating is difficult for the City to set aside for the parks without there being a dedicated source of funding for the parks," Stanley said. "It is truly a wonderful thing to have a group such as the Friends of Ted Lewis trying to raise funds to help the Park Board and the City in revitalizing and renovating the park."
Logan said anyone wishing to contribute to the fund can contact the Pickaway County Community Foundation care of the Ted Lewis Park Fund.