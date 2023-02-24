The Savings Bank donation

Jenny Rainey-Agresti, marketing manager, at The Savings Bank presents a check to Larry Logan, Chair of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park for $25,000 for park renovations.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — The Friends of Ted Lewis Park are hard at work raising funds for future renovations of the park. 


