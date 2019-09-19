CIRCLEVILLE — Ted Lewis Park will continue to evolve this winter, as the City of Circleville begins the first part of phase two of the revitalization project.
Terry Frazier, City Service Director, spoke at Circleville City Council answering a question from City Council member Sherri Theis about an update on the park.
“In the coming weeks we’ll be prepared go out to bid for what is called phase two, which is the northeast quadrant of Ted Lewis Park, south of Rosewood Avenue, north of the park entrance and east of Picnic Drive ” Frazier said.
The plan calls for that part of the park to be raised out of the flood plan and will be the location for the restroom, playground and splash pad in the park’s design.
“There will be significant fill brought in to bring the playground, splash pad and restroom above base flood elevation,” he added. “That’ll be the major part of construction along with some other earthwork and the installation of sewer, water and storm water facilities.”
Frazier said the City, specifically Mayor Don McIlroy and resident Larry Logan, is looking for funding opportunities for the playground equipment and splash pad.
“Those are not included in this first part, this is the landscaping part of it,” Frazier continued.
Frazier said they’re “actively planning” for improvements to the park by reviewing site plans, and looking over recently submitted landscaping plans.
“I’ve conferred a few months ago about funding and it seems funding is in place for phase two and those conversations will continue, and City Auditor Gayle Spangler has instructed me on that procedure,” he further noted.
“This project is very much alive and is on our desk every month,” Frazier added.
Frazier said they’ve been focusing the last few months on other projects that needed their attention, such as the street improvement project and utility improvement project.
“We’ve been focusing attention on the street improvement program, which they started yesterday,” he stated. “We’ve also been putting together the engineering on a water main improvement project we’re getting ready to go out to bid and a major wastewater treatment improvement.”
Frazier said the current facilities in that section of the park, the tennis and basketball courts would be removed later this year and they hope to do so with city crews to save money.
“Dane Patterson, our highway superintendent, has said that perhaps city crews could do some of that demolition to keep the cost down and dispose of the concrete and asphalt properly,” Frazier commented. “That would take the original engineers [cost] estimate down, perhaps significantly.“
The estimate for the landscaping is $107,000, Frazier noted.
“With some of work the city crews can do on the demolition it could take it less than $100,000 but until we have a bid meeting, and identify any issues that perhaps we haven’t identified in the initial engineering that number could go up or down, most likely up, but we believe that’s a fair estimate of it as we get into it this winter,” he concluded.