LOGAN — Jordan Buckley and Jaden Churchheus were released from the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center Friday morning following their arraignments in Hocking County Common Pleas Court.
Attorneys for the two teens came to a mutual agreement with Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel prior to the arraignments for the boys to be released to their families on a $100,000 recognizance bond.
Stipulations of the bond include no contact with one another; no contact with alleged victim’s family; cannot leave the state; will wear an ankle monitor/house arrest (cost to the defendants); no contact with any minors, other than their siblings; no contact with Miranda Spencer; must report to all court dates; submit to mental health evaluation and assessment; cannot attend public school but must continue with education through online Digital Academy.
Buckley and Churchheus appeared in court Friday after being indicted by the Hocking County Grand Jury on Nov. 8 for the alleged death of Chillicothe resident and photographer Victoria A. Schafer on Sept. 2 at Old Man’s Cave.
The teens were indicted on the following charges:
• Murder, an unclassified felony, carries a mandatory life sentence, with possibility of parole after 15 years, $15,000 fine, no community control because the defendants would be on parole.
• Involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felony, carries a prison term of three to 11 years minimum with a maximum of up to 16.5 years, $20,000 fine, and five years of post release control.
• Reckless homicide, third-degree felony, nine to 36 months in prison, $10,000 fine, and three years of post release control.
Churchheus appeared with his defense attorney Ryan Shepler, and pled not guilty to all charges. Shepler told the court this is the first time his client had ever been in trouble. He was released to the custody of his grandmother.
Buckley appeared with his defense attorney Robert Toy, and also pled not guilty to all of the charges. He was released to his mother. Toy also noted that his client has never been in trouble.
Common Pleas Court Judge John Wallace reiterated to both defendants that if they did not follow all of the bond stipulations they would be returned to the Detention Center.
“When I say no contact, I mean no contact,” Judge Wallace told the two teens. “No emails, no calls, no text, no twitter, no anything. Do you understand that?”
Prior to Friday’s arraignments, several items were filed on Nov. 13 in the court including a judgment entry decorum order in which counsel was ordered not to make any public statements regarding the matter unless the same was made on court record.
Counsel was also ordered not to provide any statements or information to any source that may influence pretrial publicity in the matter.
Another judgment entry filed on Nov. 13 established rules for the conduct of participants and spectators in the courtroom during of all phases of the court proceedings.
There was yet another entry made on Nov. 13 in regards to recording and photo graphic equipment inside and outside the courtroom and the third floor of the Hocking County Courthouse.
And just moments prior to the first arraignment on Friday, Shepler filed a motion for funds to retain an expert witness. The defense attorney requested the Court to provide funds in the amount of $2,000 for the purpose of hiring an expert witness to aid in the defense’s preparation for trial.
In the memorandum in support of Shepler’s request, it states that his client (Churchheus) was at the Hocking Hills State Park with the co-defendant Buckley; Miranda Spencer, an adult; and a 15-year-old female. While at the park, and several hundred feet off of the marked trail, the four of them allegedly came upon a 74-pound, six-foot long log near a cliff. The log, under unknown circumstances tumbled over the edge of the cliff killing Schafer.
All four were interviewed by law enforcement where two of the teens claimed that Buckley kicked the log off the cliff; two claimed that Churchheus kicked the log off the cliff. However, all four of the agreed that only one of them, and not both of them, kicked the log off the cliff. All four of them similarly agree that none of them were aware that people were below. All four of the teenagers involved informed law enforcement that they could not see, hear, or detect visitors below.
Due to the above explanation, Shepler is asking for $2,000 to hire the expert witness to testify.
Future court dates have been scheduled as follows:
Jaden Churchheus — pretrial, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m.; jury conference, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m.; and jury trial scheduled for Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, beginning at 9 a.m.
Jordan A. Buckley — pretrial, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.; jury conference, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.; and jury trial Feb. 3 through Feb. 7, beginning at 9 a.m.