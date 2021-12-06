ASHVILLE — For one Teays Valley freshman, getting a perfect score on the SAT isn’t about bragging rights, but rather about competing with himself.
Jacob Bennett, 14, has already taken the SAT twice and has been practicing with the intent to perfect on his 1470 score as a freshman. His first score, as an eighth-grade student was 1340. He’s testing in the 99th percentile of people his age.
“I've been trying to do better,” Bennett said. “I don't think I'll ever get a perfect, but I'm going for a 1570 or higher. I just love the test. I know a lot of people dread it, but I like testing.”
Bennett, who is in student council, treasurer of his freshman class and on the In The Know Team, said that he wants to challenge himself — something he doesn’t see very many students his age doing.
“I don’t think that I’m the best I can be,” he said. “I know there are a lot of kids who are smart, but they don’t challenge themselves. I’m competitive and I want to beat other people and myself. I like to always improve and I know that what I’m doing now isn’t the best I can do. I think I can always learn and there’s no end to that. With the SAT, I might do it again in May and I want to get a 1500.”
Bennett said people pass him off as smart, but they don’t see the work he puts in.
“People don’t know what it takes to do these sort of things,” he said. “A lot of people in my school hate school, which makes them hate learning. I like to learn.”
When it comes to his goals and his learning, he said a lot of people aren’t surprised, including his friends.
“The people I know take me as I am and aren’t surprised by this,” he said. “It was kind of weird when I told them, but it really depends on the person, how long I know them and how much they know about my personality.”
Bennett’s mother, Jawnna Bennett, said he didn’t really start applying himself until recently and especially in elementary school, he didn’t apply himself.
“We think it was because he was bored with what was offered at the lower levels of education,” she said. “Once he got use of a laptop, he could explore and do his own thing and move ahead with learning, rather than hanging with everyone else. He started teaching himself German and can solve a Rubik’s Cube quickly.”
Jawnna said Jacob has grown past her knowledge on the subjects, but talks to his older brother. Jacob is the seventh of eight Bennett children.
“Some of the things he’s talking about are above my head and have been for quite a few years,” she said. “He talks to his older brother about it, he’s very intelligent also.”
On top of working on his SAT score, he’s working through his high school curriculum in an effort to graduate as early as next year. He’s changed his schedule three times so far this year.
“I was thinking of starting college sophomore year at Ohio State,” he said. “I was planning the end of sophomore year. I will run out of most of my AP classes and honors physics and chemistry. I won't be paying for any of my college until my senior year. It's really great.”
His schedule is now mostly filled with studying, some of it on his own with AP books,
Bennett said he likes general trivia and besides general math, he likes chemistry and physics.
“Chemistry is interesting because I like it when a subject has a theory behind it,” he said. “With biology, for example, it’s tangible and you can look at things and understand how they work. In chemistry, you can’t, so you put theories behind it and you do experiments. There is so much to it beyond what we already know. To me, physics is a more math-based version of that.”
On the same side of that coin, Bennett said he’s not interested in the arts, not that he’s against art.
“I do listen to music, but it’s not something I’m at all interested in as a career,” he said.
As far as his future goes, the Orient teen “knows his abilities” and is talking about going to an Ivy League school and if so, he’d be only the second student from Pickaway County to do so in the last 40 years.
“I am thinking of going to MIT and if they see that I took physics as a freshman in high school, I think that might look good to them,” he said. “I might also go to Ohio State or do something else.”
Bennett seems to want to lean in one direction for what he wants to do after college.
“For the longest time, I thought I’d be a mathematician, but I also thought it’s not good to focus on just one career because it’s one position for a lot of people,” he said.
“I think if I had to choose, I’m probably going to be a physicist or a chemist, but I’d be more focused on discovering new theories rather than applications. I like the understanding things aspect of learning and doing.”
No matter what, Jawnna said they’re not forcing any of their kids to do anything. She has told her children that college is not the only path and that there are other options, such as technical school.
“He puts forth all these challenges himself,” she said. “We’ve said all along that their achievements are all theirs. I don’t force them to do things as they’ve gotten older. When they were younger, we tried to instill good habits in them so they can be in a place they need to be. We’re trying to raise good adults and not have them rely on others to do what they need to do.”