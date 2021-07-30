CIRCLEVILLE — If you or your family needs back-to-school supplies, next weekend is the weekend to do it as many school supply and clothing items will be tax free.
According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the tax holiday in Ohio begins on Aug. 6 at midnight and goes through until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
During the holiday, any item of clothing priced $75 or less, any school supply item priced $20 or less and any items of school instructional material is priced at $20 or less. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.
State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a financial challenge for many Ohio families and local businesses,” Ohio State Representative Mark Johnson (R-92) said. “I encourage families to take advantage of this year’s Sales Tax Holiday as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or via email through their website at tax.ohio.gov.