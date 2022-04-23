ASHVILLE – The Ashville Viking Festival is returning in 2022 and is to be held on April 30 and May 1, with preview night on April 29.
Nancy Vallette, organizer of the Viking Festival, said this would be the biggest Viking Festival yet. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“We’re really excited to be back,” Vallette said.
Vallette said many of their vendors are returning and they’re having the jousting again in 2022. Many of the reenactors are also returning.
“A lot of old favorites will be back including several shows that are music related, our period reenactors will be doing several shows a day talking about life in their particular time period and we have one gentleman who lays on a bed of nails and does a few other things,” Vallette said. “The jousters will be back as well as the birds of prey show.”
One big change for 2022 is the presence of mead and beer on the grounds.
“I think it will draw a lot of interest to the festival and it will also frankly be helpful with more revenue to help keep the festival going,” Vallette said.
There are a few other changes this time around as well.
“We have a new coffee cart and bake and over 60 new vendors,” Vallette said. “We’ve also increased the children’s area.”
Preview night on Friday is to include the pork chop all-you-can-eat dinner on Friday night. It begins at 5 p.m. and usually stops around 8 p.m. when they run out.
Vallette said they’ve made some changes to the design of the festival.
“There have been some lovely changes and improvements to the park itself, which are exciting for us and will allow us to make some changes,” she said. “We have a slightly different layout since the park has a slightly different layout.”
“The village has done quite a bit of work with lighting in the open shelter house, the bleachers that were in bad shape have been removed and they’ve painted a lot of things to make the park look really lovely.”
Vallette said interested vendors should reach out to the Viking Festival via their email address at vikingfestival@gmail.com.
“That is the most efficient way to receive a response,” she said.
“Our vendor form is now available. When people email, they should send pictures so they can go to the jury committee. We’ve worked really hard to create a balance so there’s not too much of one type of thing. Also, some people aren’t yet ready for a bigger show like this.”
Vallette acknowledged some of the challenges of not being active for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for the vendors who do this full time.
“They need to make a living and this is what they do, so they had to find a way to vend,” she said.
“Some went online, some went out of business and we did have a loss of two of our vendors who died during this period. So we’ve had a lot of impact.”
On the flip side, there were some positive things; one vendor had a baby and many more are coming back.
“We have been very blessed that many of our vendors have come back to us,” Vallette said. “We have a couple new vendors coming in, a coffee place and a fantastic baker this year who will be in addition to many of the vendors we’ve had in the past.”
Vallette said time will tell if the Viking Festival is remembered by the public and it returns.
“We won’t know until we’re up and running,” she said. “Either people will be glad to come back and see us, or we’ll be off their radar, and it could impact attendance. We really hope this is a great year for the festival and for the collection of food for the food pantry.”
The Viking Festival doesn’t charge admission, but rather asks for donations to the Ashville Food Pantry, which can help stock the shelves for quite some time.
“We always try to provide them with months of food, generally,” Vallette said. “Now that they have their new building, it will make accepting our donations and storing things much easier.”
This year the Viking Festival partnered with the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau who is helping to promote the event.
“In partnering with local organizations to enhance and expand their efforts, the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau is excited to share these events and our communities with locals and visitors alike,” Nathan Wilson, executive director of the visitors bureau, said when it was announced a few weeks ago. “This year’s lineup is sure to attract people of all ages, while featuring three communities in Pickaway County.”
The Viking Festival is the first of three events across Pickaway County that are part of the summer event series.
“This is a unique event celebrating the rich history of vikings, featuring period reenactors, crafts, music, live jousting and more,” Wilson said of the Viking Festival. “The festival will once again be held in the Ashville Community Park and as in years past, is sure to bring in thousands of visitors from near and far.”