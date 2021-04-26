CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to trees in Circleville, the Circleville Tree Commission is looking to educate and inform the public while giving guidance to city government on how to tackle the problem of trees citywide.
Paul Hang, member of the Tree Commission, shared the benefits to trees and said the public is just not aware of what can and needs to be done to care for them. He said he wants the message to be that trees aren’t a nuisance, but rather can be good, when chosen and taken care of properly.
“We know that trees have a lot of economic benefits, they eliminate pollution, they mitigate storm water runoff, which is a big issue for cities, they help with energy conservation by shading and pavement even lasts longer if it’s shaded,” he said. “One of our things is we want to maintain the trees that we have. It took 40, 50, 60, 80 years to get them here and we want to keep them to the extent that we have.”
I want people to see that trees are valuable and they’re not in the way,” he said.
Hang said it’s taken four years to establish the tree commission and to put together a tree plan. He said they don’t have any jurisdiction, but rather give advice.
“We give advice to the city about city trees,” he said. “If it’s in your yard, we’d love to give information about how to prune them and what trees to get. Our main concern is the trees in what we tree lawn or the right of way actually belong to the citizens of Circleville. There is a contradiction because the city would like property owners to take care of those trees.”
Hang said the issue for some trees is when it comes to sidewalks and that in order to fix the sidewalk, a tree must be cut down.
“I think you could fix the sidewalk and leave the tree alone,” he said. “There’s ways to do it, go around them, go over them. A lot of our sidewalks are really old and they’re crumbling where there are no trees. This is a big issue of how to maintain those trees while maintaining safety, which is the number one issue.”
Hang said they are getting more and more requests to have trees removed.
“If it wasn’t through a grant we got from DuPont where we planted 26 trees at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, we would have lost more trees than we have planted since we’ve had the tree commission,” he said. “I don’t like that we’re loosing trees.”
Hang said people can take a look at the tree plan, which has information on what trees should be planted and where and how much space they’ll need, all on the city’s website.
“The tree plan helps people who have a say so to give them the best information, science-based information, about caring for trees, educating people about them and what the benefits of trees are,” he said. “We’ve ordered educational materials and several books we want to give to the library and the school's library.”
Hang said one of the things they’re going to be doing soon is tag trees with their estimated economic value so people realize how important they are.
“We’ll identify what kind of tree it is, give the diameter and there are places you can go to estimate the value of the tree, not just on an annual basis, but the value of the tree itself,” he said.
“One of the things in the tree plan is that if someone requests to remove a tree and if our advice is to not remove it but it gets removed, the owner needs to reimburse the city for the value of that tree.”