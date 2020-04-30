CIRCLEVILLE — In the last 10 years the City of Circleville has had its ups and downs and looking ahead to the next decade there seems to be a consensus on the path forward.
Circleville City Council President David Crawford said one of the biggest accomplishments for the city in the last 10 years was partnering with the WODA group to save the former Everts School building and turning it into senior housing.
The building was acquired from the School District by the city in order for a small amount for it to be re-developed.
“The WODA Group uses tax credits and because of that they have to renovate and remodel the building in a way to the time it was built minus modern day safety features,” Crawford said. “The architecture of the building is very unique and it would have been a shame to tear it down. Frank Packard was the architect and he is known as the architect on several buildings on Ohio State University’s campus that still are used today.”
However, the handing of the northern section of the former school property took some additional time. The gym and industrial arts wing of the building were a more difficult transition and sat empty for several years after without heat or plumbing. However, in recent months a buyer stepped forward and will be repurposing the facility.
“They’ll be using it for community use and we hope it works out well,” Crawford said. “It’s in a good location for that. We were reluctant to sell it at auction for fear that it would land in the hands of someone that would not take good care of it, and 10 years from now the city would have a derelict property to deal with in a nice neighborhood. “
Barry Keller, council member, said partnering with OhioHealth to keep Berger open and operating has been valuable.
“They’re going to invest in that site and grow employees and services provided,” Keller remarked. “That was a great partnership with the county to keep healthcare local but to partner with a big company out of Columbus that can help us stay viable.”
Crawford said the addition of the Sofidel plant was something he was happy to see happen.
“That has handed to the availability of good paying jobs in the area and is also part of a [joint economic district (JED)] area that we’re able to capture some of the income tax from that facility.”
Crawford said the city has spent the last 10-20 years clawing its way out of the hole of the closure and reduction of workforce in the manufacturing sector in the early 2000s.
“During 2002 to 2004, we lost close to 2,000 jobs here in Circleville alone due to those closures and scaling back,” Crawford explained. “We’ve not recovered from that and we’ve got a long way to go to recover from that. You don’t make up from those jobs by opening more restaurants or stores. It doesn’t happen. We’re doing our best to scale our safety forces, service departments and government functions to meet the income coming in but it’s been very difficult.”
Keller said they’ve done a lot of preparation for some of that growth in the last 10 years by acquiring grants and funding to put in utilities and lay the foundation for some of the city’s recent successes.
“We did a lot of pre-work years ago preparing for economic development and we’re starting to reap those rewards,” he said. “Helping the Sofidel project with the JED and the cleanup of the RCA/Thompson site were important. I think you’ll start to see some development there. There’s also growth in the other areas of town. That doesn’t happen overnight it takes a lot of planning and preparation.”
Crawford said the city gets a lot of criticism for Ted Lewis Park but the city has created a master plan in the last 10 years and is currently undergoing regulations.
“We’re in the process of making it look nicely and appeal to more people but we don’t have the cash flow we use to have to do that,” he noted.
Crawford stated there are also more rentals in the community and the challenge of increasing home ownership in Circleville.
“We’d like for as many people who live and work in the city have home ownership as possible,” Crawford continued. “It’s been very difficult in the past few years. Our demographics have changed greatly. We’re trying to get better of adapting to that and scaling our resources and income with our income. It’s been very difficult.”
The loss of state funding that the city depended on has been hard, according to Crawford.
“It continues to be a challenge,” he stated. “Everything is slowly getting better than it use to be. It’s not nearly fast enough for the residents and the people in Circleville. They’d like to see things improve more quickly, and so would we. It’s just very hard.”
Keller said one improvement has been the roads due to the levy voted in a few years ago.
“Drive around other similar communities in Ohio, and there are communities that have streets that are just as bad if not worse,” Keller said. “They don’t have a levy to fix them so they’re just patching. We’re doing $1 million a year on streets. There’s different ways that’s being accomplished, not everyone likes it but we are making improvements to our streets.”
Crawford shared his thoughts on the levy’s importance.
“Without the money the public voted to us for the street levy, our streets would probably be almost impassible right now,” Crawford said. “We have a lot of potholes after every winter and we do have a street plan in place.”
Keller noted it has been a struggle with those down revenues.
“Luckily, our community has supported us more than once for our schools, our streets, our safety levies and our parks. All our communities support us to make it better. We’re very fortunate about that, and there aren’t a lot of communities that can say that right now.”
According to Keller, the city is lucky to have consistent leadership in the last 10 years. He and Crawford have served many years on City Council and Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy is now in his third term, the first third term mayor in the city’s history.
“That’s a positive because when you have a change of administration there’s a lull and learning curve,” he said. “We have brought on some new council members and they’re learning fast.”
Looking ahead, Crawford said the only way the city would get more income would be to recruit more manufacturing and industrial businesses.
“That raises the question of where they’d go,” he commented. “We have the former Thompson site that has some potential, and we have the former GE property on Ohio Street that they’re not entertaining any offers to do anything with. They seem to be on the path to mothball it for a while. I’m afraid it’ll be a cleanup project for the state and federal government.”
Partnerships with other agencies and entities would be crucial to the city’s successes moving forward, according to Crawford.
“I’ve suggested city council and the administration that we look strongly at partnering with Earnhardt Hill Water in the Jed zone where manufacturing plants can be built yet we’d share the income tax as long as we partner on the utilities. They’re serviced by Earnhardt water,” he added. “I think we might have an avenue to assist them with sanitary sewer if the need arises. Companies come to town only after the utilities are in place. They don’t want to come to town with the hope we’ll put them in. It’s called being shovel ready and that’s what they want. There’s already a gas line there that can be shared. It could be a good partnership. I think there’s land there where we’ll see some movement in the future so long as we have it ready to go.”
Crawford said another challenge the city should try to overcome is a bypass over the railroad, which cuts the town in half when a train is on the tracks.
“For a while trains were getting longer and more frequent but that’s tapered off here a little bit because a lot of the trains hauling coal are no longer hauling coal,” he continued. “Our comprehensive plan that was adopted by city council many years ago, the Edsall plan shows an overpass being into Crites Road and going over the railroad track to Kingston Pike. That seems to be the most likely and strategic place to put it because it would open up land along Kingston Pike that is zoned industrial. There’s considerable acreage there that would accommodate manufacturing and it would also allow traffic from the city to have one way to get around the train tracks.”
Crawford recognized, however, that overpasses are expensive.
“I have no idea what the cost would be but it would be millions,” Crawford explained. “We’d have to have a partnership and some grants on that. The city can’t do that on it’s own.”
Another area for major improvement would be the intersection of Lancaster Pike and East Main Street, something that the Edsall Plan accounted for in having trucks bypass the area.
“It would be convenient, strategic and eventually we’ll see it, maybe not in the next 10 years but the state has no way to improve the intersection of Lancaster Pike and state Route 56. Trucks have a difficult time navigating that intersection. They’d like to see that bypassed and the comprehensive plan shows that cutting around behind to where Kingston pike is and go behind the fairgrounds. It would allow the traffic to flow very well there,” he continued.
Keller said downtown is viable and vibrant and there are people working to fill empty storefronts.
“The new Mexican restaurant has been a big hit to downtown,” Keller said. “The downtown seems to be doing well; I’m sure they want to make things better and have people shop locally and eat downtown. This virus is going to hurt a lot of small businesses all over the country. It’ll be a hurt.”
At the same time, people have pride in their stores and are doing their part to make downtown better.
“You see a lot of pride in people improving their storefronts,” Keller stated. “They’re doing things to make it look better. The Tree Commission is active in trying to fix the tree problem. There are a lot of individual efforts going on to make downtown even better than it is today.”
Keller shared his thoughts on the future of a couple potential development locations and how they might be better served.
“When the RCA/Thompson site closed there were state dollars invested to clean up that site,” he said. “GE made a decision to close the building, the workers went away and the building has sat empty. There’s been no work to clean the site up. Who knows how long it will be? That’ll be a challenge for us to make something that can be used to benefit the community. You feel for the people that worked there for decades that lost their jobs.
Crawford noted that continuing partnerships would be the key moving forward into the future.
“The residents recently granted a temporary safety levy and I think their willingness to do that is based in part on the need and to make sure we show we can do before it’s up to renewal to try to wean ourselves off that extra money,” Crawford said. “The city is looking at ways to reduce costs yet provide effective services. We don’t now what that means but we have to try to reduce our costs and continue to operate.”
Keller said more jobs are the key to growth going forward.
“We get our revenue through income tax, primarily,” Keller remarked. “Unless you get more jobs or higher wages, income tax doesn’t go up. That’s what we need. More jobs or another factory. It takes a lot of restaurants to make up for a factory. To lose manufacturing in the city is a huge shot in the arm in a negative way to the city’s overall budget.
“The infrastructure is already there,” he added. “We need to look at and see if there are ways to get other JEDDs in the county to create economic growth and help fund improvements and projects. It’ll be a challenge. This downturn will affect us all we just have to recover from it.”