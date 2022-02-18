CIRCLEVILLE — The Dade’s have a long and storied history in Pickaway County, including one member of the family becoming a well-known vaudeville performer, one member who was recognized nationwide in newspapers for living to be older than 100 and more.
The first Dades, a black family that was forced into the American slave trade, to be freed and settle in Ohio, were Jacob Dade and his wife Frances. The two were freed prior to the civil war, likely in the 1840s, and settled in Lancaster. Their surname comes from a family that owned Jacob that had the last name Dade.
The start of the Dade family in Pickaway County, began in 1855 when Joshua, a former slave and Jacob’s son, was freed in the last will and testament of a Virginia man, Joseph Edwards. Documents show that Joshua was appraised at $800 at the time of his emancipation.
An 1870 federal census also lists a Godfrey Dade as living with Joshua in Pickaway County. Godfrey and Joshua were brothers and the start of a line that is still part of Pickaway County to this day.
JOSHUA DADE:
Joshua Dade spent 64 years enslaved before being emancipated, and in August 1903 appeared in a story of the Columbus Dispatch highlighting his life and family. Joshua married a free black woman and had 9 children; Frances, Susan, George, Eliza, Frederick, Albert, Lucy, Mary and Nellie.
Joshua’s age made national news and he was featured in newspaper clippings in Kansas, South Dakota, Alabama, and even outside the country in Canada, following different birthdays after he reached 100 years old.
Joshua lived on South Clinton street.
Joshua died November 12, 1907 at a likely age of 107 in Circleville.
GODFREY DADE:
Dade was born sometime between 1812 and 1819 in Orange County, Virginia. He, like his brother Joshua, was born into slavery and was emancipated following the death of Joseph Edwards.
Following his emancipation, the earliest record of residency for Godfrey is 1870 in the 3rd ward of Circleville. His name appears as ‘Godfry’ Day, age 51 on the 1870 federal census. The census lists other members of the household as Martha, age 41, Mary, age 13, Martha, age 11, Joshua, age 63 and Robert Robinson, age 32.
Godfrey was a boot maker and whitewasher and a city directory, dated 1874-1875, shows him living on South Canal Street between Mill and Ohio Street. Godfrey lived to about 80 years old when he died on Aug. 28, 1892.
SUSAN DADE:
Susan is the second oldest child Jacob and Frances Dade. She was born in January 1844 in Orange County, Virginia.
She married James H. May on July 14, 1869, in Fairfield County, Ohio. Together they ministered in the “Dunkard” religious doctrine, establishing a third African American Church in Circleville during the mid-1870’s to early 1900’s. The Church now at Logan Street and Pickaway Street was the church that came out of the church that Rev. May pastored.
The new location came about as a result of Rev. May being forced to sell another property in the city and they used the proceeds from that property to fund the purchase of the new church at the corner of Logan and Pickaway Street.
The 1870 Census records show that James and Susan’s first child, Elizabeth, was born January 1870 in Lancaster, Ohio. Susan’s sons from a previous marriage, James and Thornton, ages 7 and 5 in 1870, lived with them.
The family moved from Lancaster in the 1880’s and lived with Martha May in Jackson Township. Martha was a housekeeper for George Darst, a prominent farmer. James likely worked on the farm.
Their race status is listed as Mulatto on the census but later as white in other records. James and Susan had two daughters, who appeared on the 1880 census Elizabeth, then 11, and Bylkha, 8.
The 1900 Census, shows James May, 56, Susan May, 56 and son Noah, 19. James and Susan had been married for 30 years at that point and the family lived in Circleville at 813 Clinton St.
Susan died June 20, 1904. Her simple death notice, published in the Circleville Union Herald, read, “Mrs. Susan May, wife of Rev. James May [colored] died at her home on Clinton Street, the 16th [June 1904] of a complication of diseases. She is survived by her Husband, 5 children and her father Joshua Dade of extreme age said to be 104 years old.”
ELMER AGUSTUS DADE:
Elmer Augustus Dade was born in Lancaster, Fairfield County, 1892 to Frederick and Margaret Robinson Dade. He grew up in Circleville after his father’s family moved to Pickaway County. Elmer is Joshua Dade’s grandson.
Young Elmer came in first place in the 1904 Pumpkin Show Flour contest, sack race and running race. Total prize money for the events equaled $2.00 at the time.
Elmer A. Dade started in vaudeville in 1910 as a cast member in the Kersand’s Minstrels. His career spanned 50 years, playing from New York to California. He evolved from cast member to featured performer to choreographer to booking agent to producer. He performed at county fairs, casinos, nightclubs, and even on Broadway before he opened his own production office at 1947 Broadway at 66th Street in New York City.
In the forties Dade transitioned to producer, developing follies, club shows and Broadway productions.
“Elmer Dade has brought a new show into the Old Shay Gardens. There’s a line of girls headed by Mildred Siegal who also does character dances.; Bill Douglas, a vocalist, and Bernie Perella, who doubles as swing saxophonist and comic novelty singer.” (Pittsburgh Press, 1940).
Elmer Augustus Dade died August 1971 in New York. No obituary has been found.
He and his wife stayed in close contact with his Circleville family, returning from New York for family visits.
Additional information provided by Deborah Lowe Wright.