CIRCLEVILLE — The 75th Pickaway County Fair will go on in a modified format later this month.
The fair, which starts on June 20, will be modified and will have changes based on recommendations from Pickaway County Public Health.
“Though our fair overall will be modified, our junior fair exhibitors that choose to can confidently continue working hard on their projects to proudly show their livestock and compete the week of June 20,” Christy Pence, fair board secretary, said.
The news comes after last week’s announcement by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine releasing mandatory and recommended best practices about fairs that would go into effect starting June 2. The plans call for fair boards to work closely with local boards of heath and that all fairs must comply with executive orders and orders from the Ohio Department of Health at the time of the fair.
“Today’s press conference by Governor Mike DeWine was encouraging and pretty much what we expected based on the information we had from the Ohio Fair Managers Association’s task force recommendations that were proposed to the governor’s office early last week,” Pence mentioned.
“We are proud to say that most of what was released today was already in the works by our board and committees. We are pleased that they are leaving the bulk of the decisions about county fairs to local officials. We are appreciative of the guidance of Pickaway County Public Health as we continue to work with them on enhanced and alternative safety plans for a modified fair based on current restrictions.”
Von Cremeans, fair board president, said they’re doing it all for the kids.
“We’re working with the health department to make everything come together and get it done,” he added.
A full-fair plan will be voted on next Monday, June 8, at the fair board meeting in Heritage Hall.
“Instructions and details about fair week will be shared after that meeting takes place. While the 2020 fair will most certainly look different than years past, we’re excited and looking forward to celebrating our youth and their talents with our community members that are able and choose to come out and join us.”
While Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton extended the stay-at-home order through July 1, Pence said the fair board has several sources in the governor’s office that have told them they can still proceed with the fair, they just have to make changes to how the fair usually goes and what types of events can take place.
“We’re giving it everything we have and this has been more work than any other fair,” she commented. “The youth need this, the community needs this, everyone needs the fair to happen and we’ve tried everything in our power. We’re encouraged about the fair.”