CIRCLEVILLE — Memorial Day services around Pickaway County celebrated and honored those that died in service of their country.
2022 marked a year where many of the services returned to normal as many services cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Memorial Day Parade through Circleville. Ceremonies took place in Ashville, South Bloomfield, Circleville, among other places.
Dr. Doyne Wiggins was the featured speaker at High Street Cemetery. He spoke about the price many veterans paid for their country, including two Pickaway County men who died during the War on Terror, Gerald R. Jenkins and Kevin Ott.
Following that ceremony, the parade through town commenced and featured classic cars, the Logan Elm Marching Band, Youth sports leagues, tractors, floats, the boy scouts and first responder vehicles. People lined the parade route but it was heaviest just outside Forest Cemetery on North Court Street.
At Forest Cemetery, Veteran Glenn Easterday spoke about the price of freedom, quoted from an a letter in which a mother lost her five sons in combat and told those in attendance that those who stood to serve never stand down. A few hundred people stood in attendance looking over Soldier’s Glen.
During the ceremony at Forest Cemetery, the SMA took time to honor their two grand marshals and Pickaway County’s Oldest Living Veteran.
Harry Canfield was honored as the grand marshal of the parade. He was called into the Army and spent two months in Japan training with the 24th Army Division, forgoing Basic Training, and went from there to the Korean War. He served with the 7th Division Battery A, 49th Field Artillery Battalion. He was at the battle at Pork Chop Hill, a major battle of the war. He received the Korea Service Medal with two bronze campaign stars, United Nations service medal and the national defense service medal before he was discharged in January of 1954.
Dr. Robert Vance Clendenen was honored as Pickaway County’s oldest living veteran. Clendenen, then 19, enlisted in the Navy, on Oct. 27, 1942. He completed his boot camp in San Diego where he received the rank of OFPharmacist Mate 1st Class. He then went to Camp Lejune North Carolina where he became a medical corpsman.
Clendenen served at Guadalcanal, Guam and Okinawa. He received the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, American Area, Victory Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars. He was discharged on Jan. 18, 1946.
Dennis Lester was posthumously honored as a grand marshal of the parade.
Lester enlisted in the army on July 16, 1956 and went to basic training at Fort Jackson North Carolina. He would later be transferred to Korea, which took 16 days via troop transport ship. He drove staff cars fo the 8th army headquarters which included dignitaries and generals. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 20, 1957.
Following his service, Lester served many terms as president of the Pickaway County SMA and worked up until his death to re-open the museum at Memorial Hall that was closed when the ceiling collapsed a few years ago.
Jack Mader, master of ceremonies, told those in attendance that Lester “would volunteer until the day he died” which he did on June 1, 2019.
State Representative Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, a veteran of the Iraq war, spoke at Harrison Township Cemetery, Floral Hills Cemetery and Reber Hills Cemetery. Stewart talked about the soldiers he personally knew who gave their lives in combat during the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan and to honor their sacrifices by embracing the blessings of liberty in a free nation.
“Folks, Memorial Day is set aside for us to honor heroes who literally died fighting to keep us safe, to defend America, and to give us an incredible opportunity to enjoy all the blessings that this country has to offer us,” he said. “We can not waste it. I am asking you to leave today with one thing in your mind that makes you excited, that makes you hopeful. I want you to leave today with one thing that you’re going to do this year to live the life that these heroes cannot.
”I’m asking you this because I know, that if we all do that, America is going to be a better place. Because each of us matters, each of us can contribute, no one is too old or too young, no one is too poor or too rich, no one is too important or too insignificant, to work to make America a place that is still worthy of these heroes’ sacrifice.”
The Pickaway county SMA also had a service at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery at 11 a.m.