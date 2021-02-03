The text of the first letter as written, including original spelling from the U.S. National Archives:
"Dear Sherman;
Inclosed you will find a petition from the colored citizens of Circleville, Ohio which the Republican Central Committee desires to have you present to the Senate, read and hopefully referred.
It relates, you will see, to a high-handled outrage, on the part of the copperhead Judges of Electors here in refusing to receive their votes.
To escape all responsibility, all of the Councilmen, in the several wards, refused to serve and their places were filled with men of infamous character, in several instances, and who had no pecuniary responsibility. This was the result of a recent conspiracy, on Sunday evening last by the Democratic leaders here.
The plan was to enforce the visible admixture laws, which we wholly [illegible], and to deny the ratification of the 15th Amendment.
As this game, may be tried again, it is hope that congress will not delay the enactment of a most stringent law punishing similar outrages.
We have, in this city, a highly intelligent, moral and religious group of blacks, who are very desiring of protection.
Your friends would be pleased if you would accompany the presentation of this petition by a few remarks and cause the matter to be noticed by the appointed press.
Truly yours, W.H.P. Denny
P.S. Most as is cause durable pertinency. These names were signed by the blacks themselves. The balance were added, as requested, to save time, by G. Dickerson a very respectable colored man. "