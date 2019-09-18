LANCASTER — On Sept. 28 and 29, Frontier Spirit 1799 will bring the history of Fairfield County to life at Alley Park in Lancaster.
President of Frontier Players Association Jeff Taylor added that it takes hundreds of volunteers to hold the event that generally brings in thousands. And after the event is over and a week break is taken, they immediately begin to prepare for next year.
Frontier Spirits is in its 41st year. Taylor’s first year was in 1987, but the first time he went was with his family in 1986 as an attendee.
“I was just in awe with all of the rich history that was shared and the manor in which it was shared through a living history format were folks would portray our founders in the county,” Taylor exclaimed. “It just grabbed me.”
The two-day affair includes a youth area, music and pioneer games. There will be demonstrations about sewing on spinning wheels, weaving, baking, blacksmithing, gun-smithing, candle making and other pioneer trades. All of these experiences are offered in the village portion.
Then there is the trail were the history skit occurs. On this trail, people can see numerous pioneers in their attire depicting what they would have looked like in 1799. Native Americans on horseback will also be depicted in the hour-long skit.
Taylor added going on this trail is like crossing a timeline.
“You go throughout the trail and come up on scenes,” described Taylor. “And each of the scenes you’re going to see portrayed, some character that was actually one of the founders in Fairfield County.”
A fife and drum corps will also perform Revolutionary War music that plays along with the Ohio County Militia who will be there firing their cannon. Taylor added the music is used to honor all veterans. They will play traditional tunes like Yankee Doodle among others and give brief descriptions about the history behind them.
This year’s experience offers a dress up area for families to get pictures of their children as pioneers. Staff member, Karen Henry, will illustrate a 28-page children’s historic coloring book that tells of the coming of pioneers to the area. She did much research and many drawings to accomplish this free coloring book. She will also be working with children to write with quill pens.
One type of food that will be offered at the concession stands will be bean soup cooked in a kettle over the fire on sight.
Frontier Spirit 1779 is focused on providing entertainment and fun to families from all over the area, but their true goal is to educate attendees.
“Our big goal is education,” stated Taylor. “We want people to learn history and specifically Fairfield County history in a way and manor that they would not normally learn it otherwise. They are learning it, but they are also experiencing it.”
What has kept Taylor motivated in holding this event every year is his love for history.
The event is free but the group does accept donations. The event is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Alley Park. This event is geared for kids of all ages, as well as adult.
For more information visit FrontierSpirit.org or view Frontier Spirit 1799’s Facebook page.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Circleville Herald