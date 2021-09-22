The history of PCCF
On Sept. 13, 2000, a number of community leaders came together to explore the possibility of establishing a community foundation and upon receiving a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the group affiliated with Columbus Foundation, Inc. of The Columbus Foundation.
The status of a 501©3 nonprofit became a reality and history in Pickaway County was made. Co-founders, Shirley Bowser and the late Doris Yamarick lead the charge, along with guidance from Steven Moore with The Columbus Foundation.
The original board of directors were: Shirley Bowser (chair); Doris Yamarick (vice chair); Mike Harrison (treasurer); Linda Stevenson (secretary); additional directors included: Charles Will, Mike Estadt, Mike Logan, Kelly Fuller, Marcia Hall and Marti Prince.
In 2012, this group of individuals were recognized by The Columbus Foundation and received the “Leadership in Philanthropy Award.”
The first family fund created was through a donation from Ralph and Margert Starkey, in honor of Ralph’s brother, Jim. This fund was established to serve nonprofits serving youth. The first organizational endowment fund established was the Pickaway County District Library Fund.
The first $2,000,000 gift that came to the foundation was a trust set up by Judge William Ammer for the establishment of scholarships to graduates of each public school in Pickaway County. These scholarships will go on annually into perpetuity.
The years 2003 and 2004 presented not only new funds, but new grants. Grants were issued in the first year to the Youth Center of the New Holland Tri-County Police Athletic League, the Pickaway Historical Society and the Teays Valley Civic Association.
The board was an active board, touring other foundations and bringing presentations such as “Combining Tax and Estate Planning with Charitable Giving Strategies” to the community.
In 2004, Yamarick took the lead as chair.
During this era, Mike Harrison, an active PCCF Board member died and with his passing, a fund was established that was the Mike Harrison Park Fund. This fund was created to support the infrastructure of the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. This fund still exists today and assists with the on-going beautification of the park.
Another notable event that took place under Yamarick’s leadership was the Circleville Jr. Women’s “Pumpkins of Pickaway.” This initiative raised money for arts in Pickaway County and some of these beautiful pumpkins are still on display at the Pickaway County Public Library.
In December of 2005, the foundation held $2,836,519 in assets among 23 funds.
Since 2005 the following people have chaired the Pickaway County Community Foundation: Ralph Starkey (deceased), Dan Fouts, Chuck Wellman, Marge Wolford, Michael Linton, Dan Litzinger, Steve Gary and current Chair, Rose Vargo McFarland.
Throughout the years, PCCF has been a huge contributor to the former Circleville City Pool and the YMCA swim programs. Other nonprofits in the early years that worked with the foundation were Brown Memorial and the Senior Center as they have both opened endowment funds that continues to support their agencies.
In 2006, the Pickaway County Youth Advisory Council (YAC) was formed and held their first meeting. This group went on to begin “flamingoing” people to earn money, which was used to attend the Youth Grantmakers Summer Leadership Conference in Michigan. They also issued their first grant in 2007. The “flock” of grant makers still exists today and these spring flamingos were once again popping up in Pickaway County as a fundraiser for the group.
Also, in 2006, a group of Pickaway County leaders visited Lincoln, Neb. to learn about the Home Town Competitiveness (HTC). The HTC encourages communities to mobilize local leaders, energize entrepreneurship, attract young people and capture wealth transfer. From this visit, the group partnered with a number of organizations and began the Pickaway Hometown Competitiveness Project, which later became the Pickaway Competitiveness Network (PCN).
During 2008, PCCF received $165,000 for three years from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to continue the efforts started previously to build community capacity. The initial areas of priority included: county unity, marketing and communications, business development, amenities, education and comprehensive land use planning. Don McIlroy was hired as the first program coordinator to lead the Pickaway Competitiveness Network.
In 2010, the Pickaway Competitiveness Network honed its focus into key initiatives of: philanthropy, leadership, agriculture and education. Three of the initiatives, leadership, agriculture and education shared an anonymous donation of $150,000 and were challenged to raise $25,000 each for their initiatives. The PCCF Board named leaders for each of these initiatives.
In October 2010, the Leadership Fund kicked off their campaign. This fund has gone on to promote over 60 leadership fellow graduates into the community. In addition, this fund has a history of “roasting” local community leaders such as Jeff Sheets, Randy Beach, Steve Gary and the late, Dwight Radcliff.
The PCN Agriculture Fund worked and promoted Route 23 as the Fresh Foods Corridor at the Columbus Health and Fitness Expo. This promotion included local residents becoming TV celebrities in commercials. That fund also worked with local restaurants at the Third Thursday event, promoting local foods. The PCN Agriculture Fund also has presented seven Farm to Plate dinners over the year that have been a consistent staple of fundraising for the fund. This fundraising has allowed them to issue thousands of dollars in grants, which have focused on things such as FFA, 4-H and food insecurities.
The PCN Education Committee rolled out Game Plan to Teays Valley Middle School. This program was to assist youth that struggled with achieving the requirements of middle school. This program has gone on to host “Tackling Cancer” football games and made a significant contribution to the Kids Cancer Fund. This fund primary focus is to promote education in Pickaway County. They have also worked closely with Christy Mills, Pickaway WORKS Program to fund initiatives provided by that nonprofit who holds a fund with PCCF also.
In 2010, the PCCF Board rolled out the signature logo which illustrates education, agriculture, developing tomorrow’s civic leaders and supporting area parks and philanthropy.
The Pickaway County Community Foundation was the impetus behind the school foundations getting started. Each school was granted $10,000 to begin a foundation. To this day, the school foundations are an asset to our schools by providing grants to students and teachers that allow them to exceed in teaching, training and educating the youth in our county.
One of the most predominant projects that PCCF has participated in is the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. PCCF former chair, Ralph Starkey, was the momentum behind getting the park started. Starkey and others worked with local donors. Through this work, the group received legislative financial support, as well as financial support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
The park even housed an ice rink in winter months and in the summer of 2009, the butterfly garden was started. The Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park continued to develop, even after the passing of Ralph Starkey in early 2010, who spearheaded the park.
Future growth included the groundbreaking of the shelter that is erected at the park and the splash pad. There are two PCCF funds that are specific to the Mary Virginia Hannan Crites Park, the Mike Harrison Park Fund and the Boundless Playground Fund. Both of these funds are active today and continue to make large impacts on the park.
Over the years, over 100 funds have been established. Some funds have closed for various reasons, but in 2021 there are currently 98 active funds. The funds reach a multitude of purposes, including the following examples: youth and drug and alcohol prevention (Ruth Neff Dare Fund and Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition Fund); free books for children from birth to age 5 (Imagination Library Fund); historical funds (Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Museum Fund and the Clark May House Fund); arts (Circleville Junior Women’s Pumpkin Fund and Artsa Around Fund); assistance for kids with cancer (Kids Cancer Fund); civic organizations (Sunrise Rotary Fund); nonprofits (Haven House Fund); and the fairgrounds (Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center Fund).
PCCF has historically provided resources to our community. Articles about “Why I Give” appeared in The Herald, along with signature pieces by Ramona Edman on “Park Views” have had relationships with PCCF. The foundation has also sponsored educational opportunities for donors and community members.
The earliest of these included “Combining Tax and Estate Planning with Charitable Giving.” PCCF continues this tradition and has been sponsoring quarterly trainings for nonprofits, including strategic planning and education foundation training. The foundation also offers a brown bag lunch group to support sharing of ideas and support amongst nonprofit leaders.
Throughout the years, PCCF has impacted the entire county with a wide gamut of grants that cover many things, from playgrounds to music and art. The organization has granted funds to the Chamber of Commerce, Ted Lewis Museum, Visitors Bureau, Scioto Kids Association, Ashville Area Heritage Society and the Williamsport Park, just to name a few.
In 2016, PCCF hired Barry Adams as executive director. Mr. Adams became ill and was replaced by Jan Shannon, who has served the PCCF Board since December of 2016.
PCCF, along with giving grants and establishing funds, has continued to work with the community over the years to promote initiatives. PCCF has participated in the One Book, One Community projects sponsored by Berger Health and the Board of Developmental Disabilities in conjunction with the Pickaway County Library.
PCCF has partnered with the Pickaway County Farm Bureau to purchase the beef at the 2020 and 2021 Pickaway County Fairs and had all the beef processed and delivered to the local food pantries in the county. These two organizations also brought fresh pork to the pantries through a project with a local farmer.
Collaboration with other groups continues to be a strength for PCCF. The former Berger Health Foundation, now the Well Being Foundation, holds funds at PCCF and works with PCCF to receive leadership services for their foundation. Additionally, PCCF serves as fiscal sponsor for a number of different agencies in Pickaway County.
The foundation has grown their staff to include Liza Musselman, director of finance and scholarships, and Alexis Miller, project coordinator. Through the work of this staff, PCCF continues to grow and reach out to our community in ways that were not possible before.