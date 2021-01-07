CIRCLEVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, the Pickaway County Library is working to help meet the needs of the community.
The library is offering new virtual programs through their online platforms in addition to a bookmobile, curbside pickup and restricted access to the library.
People can utilize the curbside pickup or pickup window by either calling the library to reserve and hold material, or by visiting the online catalog.
“People have really been using our e-collections of books, audio books and movies,” Michelle Callahan, community relations coordinator, said. “The catalog is available 24 hours a day and links are available through the library website. There are written instructions, but if they need help, they’re welcome to call in and ask library staff as well.”
The main library branch in Circleville is open Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Younkin branch in Ashville is open Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library staff are asking that if they need to enter the library for something, then wear a mask and keep all visits to under one hour. The library does have window service seven days a week.
“We want people to know the library is open if they need us and we have limited the hours and the time in the building for safety reasons for the patrons and our staff,” Callahan said. “They’re welcome to come in the building, but we’re asking them to wear a mask and stay an hour at most. Some people need access to the Internet and computer; that’s something we can’t do over the phone or through the drive through window.”
The bookmobile is also making community stops. The schedule now through May 19 is as follows: on Mondays, the bookmobile will be at Main Street in Tarlton from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesdays at New Holland United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. to noon, on Church Street in Williamsport from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays, it will be in Commercial Point at the Community Men’s Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Chestnut Estates from noon to 2 p.m. and Walker Point from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Callahan said every Thursday at 1 p.m., the library posts a family challenge event to their Facebook and YouTube pages.
“The family challenges are something we started when we were closed to the public,” she said. “We do a STEM-based challenge and we try to use common household items so people can replicate these experiments at home. 'Who can build the best bridge out of pennies' was our first one. The latest one was experimenting with salt and ice. We try to build in a bit of competition for the family to make it more fun.”
Callahan said the library is also offering tutoring services, thanks to Ohio Christian University students, to grades kindergarten through 12 in all subjects.
“We have OCU students who are helping with that and parents just call to get that process started,” Callahan said. “We work with the students and their schedule to make those appointments. It’s awesome that the OCU students are willing to work with us to find the right people to help with different subjects.”
Callahan said that anyone with questions on how to use the online catalog or looking to pickup items can give them a call.
Visit the library online at www.pickawaylib.org. The library can be reached at 740-477-1644.