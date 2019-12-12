A staple of the Christmas season, the Christmas tree is one of the most easily recognized symbols of the holiday. With its bright lights and glittering ornaments, the decorating of the tree is, for many people, one of the great family activities of the season.
According to History.com, the decorating of Christmas trees is a family tradition, beginning in Germany around the 16th century. At that time, devout Christians brought trees into their homes, or building pyramids of wood decorated with evergreen if trees were unavailable or would not fit.
It is a generally accepted fact that a 16th century protestant reformer, Martin Luther, is credited for first adding lighted candles to the tree, reportedly having been moved by the brilliance of the stars above the evergreens while he was composing a sermon.
The tradition carried over to the new world when German immigrants brought the tradition with them. Many of the Americans reportedly thought the tradition a very odd one, and though the immigrants carried on the tradition in their homes, the first record of a Christmas tree on display was not until the 1830s in Pennsylvania. Even so, it would be another 10 more years that the Christmas trees would be seen as pagan symbols by the New England Puritans, who viewed Christmas as a sacred and solemn event.
Trees, along with other “heathen traditions” such as Christmas carols, had actually been outlawed in Massachusetts, with the law stating that any observance of Dec. 25 besides a church service would be a penal offense.
It wasn’t until the Germans and Irish began to establish a respectable representation in the new world that the solemnity of the holiday began to crumble for more joyous expressions in the mid 1800s.
Acceptance of the Christmas tree skyrocketed in 1846 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who was German, allowed a sketch to be published in the Illustrated London News of their family around a Christmas tree. Because of Victoria’s popularity, Christmas trees immediately became fashionable, both in England and in the Americas.
Though the first trees were smaller and decorated with homemade ornaments, progress has reflected a change in the decorations as well, candles were exchanged for electric lights and homemade ornaments traded out for mass produced glass and plastic.
Nowadays, trees range from miniature trees standing only inches tall to the grand examples that grace venues such as the Rockefeller Center in New York, the tallest of which stood 100 feet.
The decorating of the Christmas tree might begin as early as Thanksgiving, and there are endless ways to decorate trees, and no wrong technique with which to do it.
The lights should be put on before anything else, followed by garland or ribbon if you plan to use it, which is gently draped around the tree.
Though many people decorate their trees so heavily that the pine can barely be seen, some prefer a lighter touch so that the beautiful greenery can make an appearance, but in today’s society, anything goes.