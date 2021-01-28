CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is laying out the plan for the 2021 street programs, which includes city funds required as part of state paving projects on Main Street and Court Street in the city.
Speaking to the City Council Service Committee, Service Director Terry Frazier said the administration would publish a list of streets that they’ll plan to do after they receive the total cost the city will be responsible for as part of the project.
“We’re working on that list now, doing an analysis on what needs to be done,” he said. “We have a few streets on the obvious list and in the next few weeks, we’ll identify what we need to do. Part of this is contingent on what the budget looks like.”
Frazier said Main Street will be paved from Island Road to Lancaster Pike and North Court Street will be paved from Water Street to Ted Lewis Drive, about .14 miles of road. The Main Street project's purpose is primarily the bridge replacement over Hargus Creek. Turner Drive and Cedar Heights Road are also on the list and are being paved with added grant funding.
“These streets all have grants attached to them and we’re leveraging city money to receive those grants,” Frazier said. “Ohio Public Works Grants for Turner Drive, Community Development Block Grants for Turner Drive and of course, ODOT money for Main Street and Court Street.”
Frazier said that since federal funds are being used on Main Street, the city is required to make sure all curbs are ADA compliant.
“That’s a significant part of the local match, the cost of that project,” Frazier said. “We’ll know what other streets we can do once we get a better handle on what the budget might look like in the 206 fund, the income tax fund.”
The project to pave Main Street has an expected start date in April. The bridge replacement project won't take place until the summer of 2022.
“The curb ramps and crosswalks that are part of this product must be brought up to the standard and they are not,” Frazer said. “They have to be brought up to standard before ODOT will pave them. We’ve asked ODOT to make this part of their project.”
Don McIlroy, Circleville’s mayor, said the curbs on Main Street will use much of the improvement funding for 2021. It’s been about 20 years since Main Street was last paved.
“That’s one of the reasons we don’t have the streets identified, because we don’t have a commitment on Main Street,” he said. “The number of streets that we’re going to be able to do is significantly less than last year.”
After being asked by Barry Keller, council member, about a list, Frazier said they would have a list and another ordinance brought forth to council next week.
“We’ll bring that list to city council prior to committing to the project,” he said. “We will make sure you know what streets we’re doing and what we’re doing with them, whether that’s chip seal, slurry seal, mill and fill or whatever we’ll do.”
Service Committee Chair Todd Brady said they would have a service committee meeting ahead of that measure, likely next month. The measure was approved and set to full city council with recommendation for passage.
The committee also forwarded on a measure to allow ODOT and their contractor to do the work on the bridge over Hargus Creek on North Court Street. That measure was sent to full city council with recommendation for passage.
All approved ordinances will be read at the next Circleville City Council Meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
That meeting can be viewed by visiting the city’s website or turning your Spectrum Cable to channel 1021.
The public can contact Council Clerk Linda Chancey at Linda.Chancey@ci.circleville.oh.us with any questions for council.