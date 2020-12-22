CIRCLEVILLE — In a year that’s asked a lot of everyone, teachers inside Circleville City Schools stepped up this year and helped provide some gifts to kids in need this holiday season.
What started as a fundraiser where staff could wear jeans on Monday to school grew into a larger, district-wide program that led to more than 120 kids receiving gifts across the district.
“For the last few years, different community organizations will sometimes reach out to the school and during the fall, we get a Christmas needs list going and one of our assistant principals had sent it out this year and he said he didn't know who would organize it,” Megan Lennex, a teacher at Circleville Elementary School and organizer, said.
“He'd like to have some names ready, that way they know who can help. One day, I thought this would be a nice way to help some of those kids that we have on our list. Then the elementary teachers contributed some money to the cause to wear jeans.”
Lennex, a fifth grade math teacher at the school, said after collecting the money for several weeks, they realized the need was bigger than what they had collected.
“We realized we had one kid on that list; there were three to four siblings that may have not been on that list,” she said. “We realized that 30 families is over 100 kids.”
Chrissy Johnson, a teacher at Circleville Elementary School, shared how the program came together. The committee that was organized to decide how to spend the jean money asked Lennex to organize something larger.
“We met as a small committee to discuss ways to spend the money and the committee had a list of students in need referred by staff,” Johnson said in an email to school administrators. “Quickly, the committee realized that although we raised money, the need was much greater. I presented Megan with an idea to do an angel tree to offset the other students in need. Although, this was more than Megan had originally planned, she accepted the idea.”
Lennox said the jean funds ultimately were enough to help about half the kids on their list.
“We took the funds from the jean fundraiser and we were able to go shop for half of the ornaments, but the rest, we put out to the staff to see if they could help,” she said. “In that planning process, someone from the high school had reached out to Jonathan Davis [Circleville City Schools Superintendent] to do something about the angel tree and he steered them to us. We were able to put ornaments in every building. It was a district effort and this past week, everything came in and this week, we got things organized and asked for another round of volunteers to go and help deliver the gifts.”
With a little over a week to spare, the teachers’ gifts were delivered and if all goes according to plan, those kids that were helped are none the wiser.
“The ultimate dream is that Santa showed up with gifts under the tree,” she said. “It's not about them knowing where it came from. Just to have that joy and experience a little bit of that magic on Christmas Day is important to us.”
Even the Circleville City Schools administration was impressed by the efforts of the teachers.
“Our Circleville educators never ceases to amaze me,” Evan Debo, district communication’s director, said. “The Angel Tree initiative from the inception has been an enduring effort of love for kids and families. In the face of a pandemic and amidst many challenges to learning, this group of teachers, headed by Megan Lennex, have touched so many lives as a result of this project and we are so blessed to have such a dedicated team supporting families each day across Circleville City Schools.”
Lennex said the positivity of those helping was a great way to end a tough year for staff and students alike.
“It's nice to provide something positive at the end of a not-so-positive year,” she said. “We ended up with just over 30 families, somewhere between 100 and 110 kids. Ended up being a lot bigger than I ever thought it would.”
On first thought, Lennex said she was surprised at how quickly the ornaments with the children were grabbed up, but on second thought she said she shouldn’t be.
“The willingness of people to help was surprising and I was surprised how quickly the ornament tree went empty,” she said. “I don't know that I should because I work with a lot of wonderful people that are very giving. It was great to see that it was so successful.”
Lennex said she, like her fellow teachers, believe that it’s important for the kids to know they’re loved.
“Teachers are here for them academically obviously, but it's hard to be successful academically if other needs aren't met,” she explained. “We try to do what we can when we can to help support that. It was a good team effort all around. There was a group of us that put in planning, but it wouldn't have been as successful if the whole team didn't step up. That's what we do at Circleville City Schools.”