Past President of Rotary Bill Stout shared a highlight of his time at Rotary when the group almost had some Playboy Playmates from a recently opened club in Columbus put on a program about what it takes to be a model and how people can make a career out of it. Here's Bill telling that story in his own words:
“Steve Stephenson said he had a program when I was president, and said he’d been up there and talked to the gals and wanted to have them come down because we’d always had vocational programming.
So he claimed he had these two playmates that were going to come speak to Rotary but he said we’d better not tell anyone. We announced we had a surprise program for everyone and we hyped it up but never told anyone.
They came down and met us at the Elks and wanted to talk about what training it took and it was going to be a good vocational program. No different than people telling us how they collect honey from bees.
Word got out that there’s a surprise and they know that if Stephenson and I had anything to do with it, it must be good. We had people from everywhere there.
All of a sudden it was time for the program to start and Stephenson goes out and they’re no-shows. As it turned out, my Methodist minister friend of mine brought a missionary with him who had been in Africa and they came to Rotary and I told everyone we had the Playmates but they didn’t show but we had that missionary come up and talk about missionaries in Africa.
You talk about some sorry people. I thought they were going to kill Steve. They knew it was going to be something big like that."