LOGAN – What started as a way for families and individual arts fans to get out of the house and experience beauty is back again by popular demand in 2022. Launching Friday, Sept. 23 and running through Sunday, Sept. 25, the Third Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Parking is limited and festival-goers are encouraged car pool and reserve their spot for $5 at GlassPumpkinFestival.com, with each reservation receiving a $5 coupon towards their Jack Pine pumpkin purchase.
A highlight is the unveiling of Jack Pine’s annual Pumpkin of the Year, with the festival marking the first opportunity for fans of the legendary glass blower to snag the highly collectible, limited-edition glass pumpkin. The Glass Pumpkin Festival was launched by Jack Pine in 2020 during COVID to offer families a safe and beautiful escape centered around a stunning outdoor arts experience set in the magnificence of Ohio’s most visited location for fall foliage.
Attendees will again be amazed by thousands of spectacular hand-blown glass pumpkins -- in a rainbow of colors and finishes -- that will fill the five-acre grounds of Jack Pine Studio in Laurelville. Each pumpkin features Pine’s signature strong saturation of colors and unique finishing technique, which result in stunning lustrous works of art.
An outdoor artist’s market will feature fine artists from around the region, showing and selling their work. Pumpkin ice cream, donuts and rolls will complete the sensory experience, along with food trucks serving an array of offerings. The festival is an unmatched opportunity to find gorgeous fall décor and the perfect handcrafted holiday gifts for even the most difficult-to-buy-for recipient.
Jack Pine’s talented team of glassblowing artists will be at work throughout the festival, allowing attendees to watch firsthand as they blow, turn and stretch pure molten glass into exquisite works of art. World-famous pumpkin carver Gus Smithister will be live-carving a monstrous 600-pound pumpkin into an eyepopping real pumpkin sculpture, with plenty of more manageably sized pumpkins available for purchase. Kids activities will keep budding junior artists entertained while inspiring their creative side.
Jack Pine Studio is a hand-blown glass studio and gallery located in the heart of Hocking Hills that’s open to the public daily throughout the year. Pine has been blowing glass for over 20 years and his work has been featured in galleries and museums around the world. In addition to his own work, Jack Pine Studio’s onsite gallery features the work of a number of other fine artists, from heavy metal sculpture to delicate glass jewelry. Studio history and details are found at www.jackpinestudio.com.
