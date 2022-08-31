Third grade students share reading tips

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Students in Lori Fletcher’s 3rd grade class at South Bloomfield Elementary jumped right into their first reading unit ‘Building a Reading Life” this week.
They were able to turn and talk to their classmates to discuss the best places to read a good book.
“The kids loved talking about this in class and how to build their reading life,” Fletcher said. “We discussed many different places that they felt the most successful reading.”
Students had some tried and true ideas about where it’s best to read a book such as turning pages within a warm bed or building a fort.
“Some of the places the students shared were, while laying in bed with a comfy blanket and pillow, outside on a bench underneath a tree that was in a particular students yard, on the porch while sitting on a rocking chair, on the couch, one student said sometimes he would make a fort and read in it, and many others said in their rooms,” Fletcher said.
Students then discussed what made them feel successful reading in those places, what it looked like, sounded like, how they felt at the time and more.
“I feel as if this lesson encourages reading because it helps the students think of a time when they themselves felt successful while they read and what that looked and felt like,” Fletcher said. “Most of what the students shared were peaceful, quiet times that they could concentrate and really dive into a book. We are trying to replicate that time in the classroom by playing soothing nature sounds, having comfortable places to read around the room and enjoy “just right” books on our level.”
“My students all have different interests in reading, some are reading DogMan, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Magic Treehouse series, My Weirder School series, Judy Blume, while others dove right into Non-Fiction and started reading the I Survived Books,” Fletcher said. “There is a good mix of books the students are reading and they are excited to dive into them each day and also share what they are reading with others in the classroom.”