CIRCLEVILLE — A third person injured in the fatal vehicle accident Saturday along U.S. Route 23 has died, the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Circleville Post commander has confirmed
Vladyslav Gaidai passed away Wednesday morning at Grant Hospital where he had been airlifted to following the double-fatality crash that took the lives of Joshua Fyffe and Carol Fowler.
Gaidai and Fyffe, both 17, attended Teays Valley High School.
Fowler, a former teacher in the Southwestern school district in Franklin County, is suspected of driving northbound on the highway in the southbound lanes in which the two teenagers were driving.
The case remains under investigation.
Circleville Post commander Lt. Steven Herron said there is nothing yet that indicates to authorities what led Fowler into driving the wrong way.
He did dispel rumors, and it has been ruled out, that Fowler was confused by construction signs in the northbound lanes on 23 that funnel traffic into the left-hand lane.
Gaidai's death occurred one day before funeral services for Fyffe later this morning.