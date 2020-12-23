CIRCLEVILLE — After 28 years, the last 25 of them as the D.A.R.E. officer, Dale Thomas is retiring from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas, 50, started his career in the corrections division and was going to school to become a game warden, however, he went a different direction after coming to enjoy being an officer.
“When I was in college, I wanted to be a game warden and then I got on here at the Sheriff’s Office and I liked it,” he said. “At the time, the county was going through layoffs and I was in line to be laid off, back in 1993, and it turned out everyone below me got laid off but I had already enrolled in the police academy.”
Since he enrolled, then Sheriff Dwight Radcliff let Thomas go through the police academy while working nights at the jail.
“I would go to the police academy from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night then I’d be here at midnight every night and work all night before going to sleep and getting up the next day,” he said.
Thomas said in those early days, the first battle was telling the inmates they couldn’t smoke in the new facility. He worked in the jail for about a year before being moved to the road patrol.
“I enjoyed that, but at the time Sgt. Harold Hopkins was the D.A.R.E. officer at the time and I would go and help him whenever he had an event,” he said. “So when he was getting ready to retire, I’d been on the road three or four years and the Sheriff gave me the opportunity to take over the D.A.R.E. program.”
Thomas would spend his time on the road when he wasn’t in the schools in a time before there were resource officers for the schools.
“Once we started getting school resources officers and started putting together safety plans, and I got promoted to Sargent and I started overseeing all of the school resource officers,” he said. “It’s been pretty much my whole career in the schools. It’s the best job in the Sheriff’s Office.”
Thomas said working in the schools has been rewarding.
“The most important commodity of the county is right there at the schools and that’s who we’re looking out for,” he said.
Sheriff Robert Radcliff said Thomas is the poster man for what you want an officer to be.
“He is exactly the kind of person they were looking for to do the D.A.R.E. program and he’s gone above and beyond,” Radcliff said. “Anyone that follows him will have large footsteps to follow. He’s done an excellent job with the number of kids he’s impacted in Pickaway County. The D.A.R.E. program isn’t just about drugs anymore it’s about social media and other things, but it’s about making good decisions. I think Dale has been a great role model for these kids and I think because of the job he’s done is why we have the support we have from our schools and superintendents and why we have the five school resource officers in the schools.
They saw what could be accomplished what having an officer in the school and the trust they have,” Radcliff said. “Dale will be missed by this office, by me and by the public. His dedication to this office and the community is something we can never repay.”
Along the way Thomas also got his partner, Michael Blue, a K9 officer.
“The Sheriff came to me about the idea of having a bomb dog and since most of the threats come in to the schools, he asked me if I would be willing to do it,” Thomas said.
“So I went to Pennsylvania and trained for six weeks and came back. Since he’s in conjunction with all the school districts he went with me to all the schools. The kids love him and he became a celebrity. That’s the best part of my career is working with Michael Blue.”
Thomas said both Sheriff Robert Radcliff and the late Dwight Radcliff let him run the program how he saw fit.
“We haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, but they have let me run the program like I felt it needed to be run and it’s worked out well we’re in our 30th year for D.A.R.E.,” he said. “Working for Sheriff Radcliff has been a very good way to do your career. I’ve been very fortunate.”
Blue will retire with Thomas at the end of the year after a fundraiser by Westfall to allow him to purchase his partner and friend.
“I listen to other D.A.R.E officers talk and Pickaway County has the greatest school districts,” he said. “I can’t say any teacher has been hard to work with. We are just accepted. I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else. Today, it’s so hard to get 15 minutes of class time and they’re moving things around so we can have D.A.R.E.”
In addition to the teachers, Thomas said the students are great too.
“They’re involved in so many positive things and lifting people up,” he said. “I just had my last D.A.R.E. graduation and they gave us gifts and clapped us out as we left. It was an emotional day but we have a whole lot of these positive kids and I’ve been very blessed to be in Pickaway County.”
In his 25 years being involved in the schools, Thomas said the moments that stand out to him are when he’s not on duty and people come up to him and share their story and thank him for helping them along the way.
“There are people who don’t believe in the program and that’s because they’ve struggled and it didn’t work,” he said. “But I’ve had so many people contact me; I have a young lady who contacts me on her sobriety holiday and come up whenever and say thank you. When I think back, how much do you remember from fifth and sixth grade. When they remember you, you must have had an impact. You can’t save them all but that impact is rewarding to me, having a D.A.R.E. student come back.”
As for what’s next, Thomas said he plans to haul campers across the country going into business for himself. Thomas did say he’d keep his commission open and keep his certifications, but for now, both Thomas and Michael Blue are going to hit the road.
“Whether or not I decide to get back into law enforcement is yet to be seen, but I want to take a break for a while and do something different,” he said.
“The park service is hiring rangers so I may get into that. We’ll see how I feel in a few months. My whole adult career, this is what I’ve done.”