CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department arrested three people Thursday on drug charges.
According to Circleville Police, Ashtin Davis, 30, Orlando Lopez, 46, and Arnold Villalabos-Zeledon, 37, were arrested after leaving 540 East Mound Street. Circleville Police Officers Erik Eberhard and David Froesel stopped the three people following an argument behind the former Mound Street School site.
“When officers began speaking with them, they witnessed Ms. Davis drop a baggie containing methamphetamine,” CPD said in a press release. “A pat down was conducted on the males due to them acting suspicious and officers subsequently located a copious amount of narcotics.
While speaking to the individuals, they admitted to the narcotics being linked to cartel members and they were at the residence for them to test the drugs out before sales,” police stated.
All in all, about 64 grams of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were confiscated following the interaction.
Davis was charged with four felonies, including two counts of trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Lopez was charged with three felonies on possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. Villalabos was charged with four felonies, including two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs.
All three people were arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court last Friday. Davis’ bond was set at $25,000 and the preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m., Lopez bond is $50,000 and is set for Aug. 18 at 2:15 p.m. and Villalabos’ bond is $50,000 and his hearing is set for Aug. 20 at 2:45 p.m.