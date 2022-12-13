CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Department, with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office and Circleville Fire Department, made three arrests on drug charges after serving a high-risk search warrant Tuesday at 115 E. Mill St.
An ongoing investigation had revealed large amounts of illegal narcotics and firearms being trafficked in the city by armed and dangerous individuals, according to a press release issued Tuesday by CPD. For the safety of the neighbors in the area and the threats of violence towards law enforcement, CPD requested Pickaway County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team as a secondary team. The search warrant was executed as planned and all occupants were detained without issue.
CPD said a loaded handgun was found within reach of one of the individuals. Upon speaking with the occupants of the residence, detectives were told that Shannon Speakman allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a man's head and he was allegedly threatening to kill him as officers breached the residence.
While detectives were processing the residence, officers holding perimeter heard a female screaming “please stop” multiple times alongside loud banging coming from the uninvolved upstairs apartment.
Officers were assigned to check on the well-being of the upstairs residents. The officers knocked on the door and were allowed inside the residence, where one of the females inside was found to be having a panic attack. This female was offered medical treatment to which she refused. The officers then cleared.
CPD said bulk amounts of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Crack-Cocaine, loaded syringes, and a drug manufacturing operation were located inside the residence.
Speakman, 44, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl. Having Weapons While Under Disability, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs and Tampering with Evidence, as well as Aggravated Menacing. His bond was set at $25,000.
Collin Washburn, 21, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, and Permitting Drug Abuse. Washburn's bond was set at $15,000.
Montana Cochenour, 22, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl. Cochenour's bond was set at $15,000.
Speakman, Washburn and Cochenour remain incarcerated at Pickaway County Jail.
CPD said these arrests are part of a larger investigation and additional criminal charges are expected to arise.
"The crime, violence, thefts, and the risk to our children that come with illegal drug traffickers have no place in our community," CPD Sergeant Dave McIntyre said in the press release. "We would like to thank the residents that were brave enough to come forward and report this activity, as well as the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team, Circleville Fire Department, and Circleville Police Department SRT team."
McIntyre said illegal drugs are a problem nationwide as well as in our community. He encouraged anyone with information about the trafficking or sales of illegal narcotics are encouraged to provide tips by calling the Drug Tip Line 740-477-DRUG (3784) or emailing drugtips@circlevillepolice.com. You can remain anonymous when leaving a tip on the Drug Tip Line.