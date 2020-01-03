SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people with felonies following a traffic stop near Cook’s Creek Golf Course on New Years Eve.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, Corporal Steven Harger and his K9 partner Joris stopped a vehicle along U.S. 23 south of South Bloomfield for a speeding violation and improper display of registration.
Harger approached the vehicle and in running the information found the driver Bradford P. Wedebrook, 51, of Portsmouth, had a felony warrant in Franklin County. After arresting Wedebrook, Harger had the two passengers in the vehicle exit — Lona Simpson, 36, of Pomeroy, and Paul Stone Jr., 51, of Portsmouth. Backup arrived in the form of Lt. Chris Hempstead of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Chuck Miller from the South Bloomfield Police Department.
Harger then walked Joris around the vehicle when Joris alerted on the vehicle, indicating the potential for narcotics. Harger and Miller searched the vehicle and found a .22 caliber revolver and more than six ounces of methamphetamine. Wedebrook and Stone also had narcotics on them when searched by the officers.
Radcliff said this was great police work by Harger to stop the vehicle and happen on this find.
“That’s the way that you like to start out the year, with arrests like this,” Radcliff said. Harger is a good officer and did a great job. When he makes an arrest like this it usually turns out to be fairly substantial.”
Radcliff called the six ounces of methamphetamine “significant.”
“When you talk in terms of methamphetamine it’s a lot,” he added. “You can’t compare it to marijuana. It’s a whole different thing. Six ounces wasn’t for personal use.”
Wedebrook was charged with aggravated trafficking, a felony of the first degree; possession of Schedule I narcotics, a felony of the first degree; having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree; and illegal conveyance onto the grounds of a governmental facility, a felony of the third degree.
Stone is charged with aggravated trafficking a felony of the first degree; possession of Schedule I narcotics, a felony of the first degree; and illegal conveyance onto the grounds of a government facility, a felony of the third degree.
Simpson is charged with aggravated trafficking, a felony of the first degree; possession of Schedule I, a felony of the second degree; and having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree.
All three were later transported to the Pickaway County Jail and had their initial appearance in Circleville Municipal Court on Jan. 2.
Radcliff encouraged anyone with drug tips, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at their anonymous tips line at tips@pickawaysheriff.com
“Without the help of the community’s tips we would not be successful in our efforts of keeping the community safe and fighting drug abuse,” Radcliff concluded.