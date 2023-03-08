CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County Republican Central Committee will meet tonight to choose among three candidates vying for county Clerk of Courts.
The candidates the central committee will choose from are Beth Kowalski, Tammy Deck and Grant Davis to finish the remainder of Jim Dean’s term, which ends in 2025.
Seeking to retire after nearly 20 years of service, Dean resigned as Clerk of Courts on Jan. 29 and the Pickaway County Commission appointed Davis as interim Clerk on Jan. 31.
The central committee’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at 108 S. Court St., Circleville.
An attorney, Kowalski grew up in Belmont County and moved to Pickaway County in 1988 after graduating from Ohio University.
“I was working in Columbus but didn’t like living in the city, so I moved here,” she said. “Shortly thereafter I met a local farmer, Steve Richards. We got married and I’ve been in Pickaway County ever since.”
Kowalski went to law school at Capital University, where attended the night program while substitute teaching at the local high schools. She has worked for Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece for more than eight years as the staff attorney. Kowalski said she is endorsed by Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wolford.
“We have a lot of interaction with the Clerk’s office because they keep our files and do all of our administrative work,” she said. “I’m interested in heading that office up because I know what the court needs to operate efficiently.”
Kowalski said her experience as an attorney will benefit the Clerk of Courts office.
“As an attorney I feel I understand how the Clerk’s office can best serve our local attorneys,” she said. “I also want to make the office more user friendly for the general public by streamlining processes, especially the way we call folks into jury duty.”
Kowalski shared her plans of what she intends to do if appointed.
“I plan to update the Clerk’s website, institute e-filing for court documents, and make our jury calls more efficient and user friendly with an interactive webpage and text notification system for folks who are on jury duty,” she said.
Originally from southeastern Ohio, Deck and her husband Chris have resided in Pickaway County for 42 years. They have one child, Tonia, who resides in Cincinnati with her husband Trevor and two grandchildren, Emma, and Mitchell.
Prior to Deck working with the county Prosecutor’s Office, she worked eight years in banking with The Savings Bank, two years of insurance with Hummel and Plum, 14 years as a closing agent with Citizens Land Title, and the past almost 15 years with the county Prosecutor’s Office as the office manager, the last 9 years as the fiscal officer. Her current duties are handling payroll, expenditures, reconcilement of the office accounts, annual reporting, and the annual budget.
“I applied to this appointment because as an employee of the Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office for almost 15 years I have firsthand knowledge of areas within our county Clerk’s office that need attention,” she said. “When Mr. Dean became ill, I stepped up to assist his staff with their payroll, expenditures, banking and sorting out expenses between the legal and title departments. This provided me with insight as to the problems with reconciliation of accounts and annual reporting that the office has been facing since Mr. Dean fell ill, but it also allowed me to develop a working relationship with Mr. Dean’s employees.”
Deck said her experience and insight with the Clerk’s office will help her to better serve the citizens if appointed.
“Moving forward, I believe that my relationship with them will more easily allow me to implement certain improvements to the office such as e-filing and to address various customer complaints about service within the office,” she said. “I want to help this office. I am organized, detailed oriented, and a stickler for policies and procedures. I am resourceful, courteous, and professional – all qualities that are needed to be the ‘face’ of a public office since as an elected official it would be my duty to answer to the public. My experience has provided me with the tools necessary to make our county Clerk of Courts office run effectively.”
Davis says he has hit the ground running since his first day on the job as interim Clerk.
“I’m proud to have earned the trust and support of Pickaway County’s top conservative leaders,” Davis said in a statement announcing his endorsements. “Since taking office, I have hit the ground running by expanding the office’s hours of operation, enrolling every member of our staff in a customer service training program, and exploring technological upgrades, which I will be announcing in the near future. Our former Clerk of Courts Jim Dean, who served the office for nearly two decades, has also endorsed my campaign. Jim and I have worked closely to ensure a smooth transition and I’m honored to have him in my corner.”
Prior to being appointed as interim Clerk of Courts, Davis worked as a Regional Liaison for State Auditor Keith Faber, where he oversaw the 15 counties in the Southeast region on Faber’s behalf. He worked with local governments and investigated potential fraud.
Davis started a consulting business where he specialized in public affairs. He was a strong advocate for amending the State of Ohio’s most recent operating budget to strengthen Ohio’s medical supply manufacturing industry and reduce our reliance on foreign products.
In addition, Davis served as a Senior Legislative Aide to the Majority Whip at the Ohio House of Representatives and worked on legislation impacting millions of Ohioans.
Davis graduated from Teays Valley High school in 2011 where he was active in football, track and field, show choir, and served on student council. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio State University.
The Clerk of Courts office plays a vital role in serving the interests of justice. This role includes:
• Filing, docketing, indexing and preserving all court pleadings for civil, felony criminal and domestic relations cases.
• Maintaining filings for the Fourth District Court of Appeals.
• Collections of all revenue related to court costs, bonds, liens and forfeitures.
The Clerk of Courts has the authority to issue writs to carry out court orders including summons, subpoenas, warrants to arrest and sign the death warrant in capital murder cases.
The Clerk of Courts office is also responsible for the collection of millions of dollars annually of sales and use taxes in the Auto Title Division when issuing Certificates of Title to the residents of Ohio for their purchase of automobiles, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, motor/mobile homes and watercraft.
