TARLTON — Following a downed tree that was lying in the road, there were three separate single-vehicle crashes Wednesday night on state Route 361 in the area of Pickaway Machine and Fabrication.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the first crash happened just after 7 p.m. and involved Erica Cortez, of Kingston, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima westbound on state Route 361 when she hit the tree and went through branches, causing sever damage to the vehicle and coming off the right side of the road.
A short time later, a second vehicle, a 2012 Mini Cooper driven by Jullian Lockard, of Kingston, was traveling eastbound when it struck the tree and had a branch pierce the windshield, narrowly missing Lockard.
During that time, Cortez then left her vehicle and was in the roadway when a third vehicle struck the tree, a 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by Candy Doyle, who went airborne and rolled a couple times before coming to a rest on its side.
Both Doyle and Cortez were taken to Columbus hospitals via helicopters and were listed in serious condition.
Deputies on the scene said all three women did not see the tree in the road due to lack of lighting in that area and in a statement provided to the sheriff's office, Lockard said the tree looked almost like fog until she was right up on it.
No one was cited in any of the crashes. Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Green Township Fire Department, Clearcreek Township Fire Department, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.
The road was reopened around 2:30 a.m. once the tree and scene had been cleared.