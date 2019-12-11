CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners, in partnership with James Dean, Pickaway County Clerk of Courts, will transfer $500,000 from a special revenue fund in the Clerk’s office into the county’s general fund.
The fund in total has a little more than $1 million in it and builds up through the a tax on titles that are completed through Dean’s office. The fund increases between $30,000 and $40,000 per year.
The funds will go into the general fund where they’ll be used to cover the costs of the 27th payroll this year in addition to some capital expenses. The 27th payroll occurs once every 11 years.
“We’ve been fortunate considering that we have no new car dealership with my office,” Dean stated. “Coughlin deals out of Licking County but we’ve had a lot of used car dealers coming from Ross County. We’ve had some from Bainbridge.”
The commissioners proposed the $500,000 as a one-time transfer since they don’t do this transaction regularly.
“We would like to transfer that money into the general fund to help us with some expenses coming up in 2020,” Jay Wippel, commissioner, said at their most recent meeting. “The 27th pay alone is like $300,000.”
Brian Stewart, commissioner, said they didn’t want to take away from anything Dean needs for his office.
“We don’t want it to become a lever we pull all the time but it’s restricted what you use it for and it sounds like there’s plenty there to handle what you need it for,” Stewart said.
Dean said he was willing to transfer the money.
“That’s not a problem, we’ve still got $500,000 sitting in there,” Dean said of the current fund balance. “That gives me plenty.”
Dean said it’s been a few years since the funds have been accessed, previously giving some money for the purchase of cruisers. He also has used that fund to provide new programming and computers for his office to the tune of about $109,000.
“That’s why it’s good for us to have a little bit,” he added.
One of the permitted use of the funds in the current account is for projects in Dean’s office. One such project he projects to complete is putting images of documents online.
“There may be about $50,000 to $55,000 to put images online,” Dean said. “I know everyone would like to have them. It would only be civil and criminal cases. Domestic cases will not be online because there’s too much personal information.”
Dean said he considered the funds in the title funds to belong to the people of Pickaway County.
“I have no issue with it whatsoever,” he continued. “It’s not my money, it’s the county’s money. I want it to be used sensibly and it sounds like we are.”
The Pickaway County Commissioners plan to approve the full 2020 budget at their next meeting on Dec. 17.