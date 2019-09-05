CIRCLEVILLE — Debra Tobin has been named editor of The Circleville Herald effective Tuesday, Sept. 3. She is also the editor of two other newspapers within the APG Media of Ohio organization.
Tobin has written for The Logan Daily News since 2000, and was named editor in 2012; she is also the editor of The Perry County Tribune.
As the newly appointed editor of The Herald, Tobin will oversee the Circleville newsroom as it continues to provide extensive coverage of Pickaway County and surrounding areas.
The staff is comprised of sports editor Brad Morris, and reporter Steven Collins.
Tobin is a native of Logan, and began her newspaper career with The Logan Daily News in 1973 working in classified advertising. Throughout her career, she has worn many hats, and owned two newspapers in Idaho and Nevada.
“I’m excited to join the staff at The Herald and get out in the community,” Tobin remarked. “While I’m not new to the business, I am new to the community and look forward to meeting everyone.”
Tobin plans to split her time between the Logan office and the Circleville office, but can be reached by cell phone at any time at 740-279-5377.
“I will be managing my time between the two major newspapers that I’m overseeing — The Logan Daily and The Herald,” she added. “With being new to the area, I’m hoping the community will embrace this change and continue to support the newspaper.”
Anyone wishing to submit articles, public meeting notices, community calendar events, etc. is encouraged to reach out to Tobin at dtobin@circlevilleherald.com.
“My focus is to make sure The Herald is a local newspaper with community news,” Tobin continued. “When you have small newspapers such as The Herald, The Logan Daily and The Tribune, the community in each of those areas expects local news and that’s what I intend to provide to Pickaway County.”
Over the next few months, readers can expect to see a few minor changes in the newspaper such as content with the focus being more community-minded. Tobin is hoping to bring some fresh ideas to the newspaper that will be of interest to its subscribers.
“I take my job very seriously and will be highly involved in the community once I get my bearings and get acclimated to the area,” Tobin stated.
“I want to thank the community for supporting the newspaper and I look forward to meeting everyone,” she concluded.