Toddler Rescued by Circleville Police

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police rescued a toddler Thursday from a tight spot.
CPD Communications Center received a call Thursday of a missing 17-month-old in the 300 Block of E. Mound St. Due to the nature and seriousness of the call, multiple officers were dispatched to the area including patrol officers, detectives, and a K-9 Officer, according to a CPD social media post.
On arrival of K-9 Officer Ryan Speakman made contact with the mother of the 17-month-old child who advised she was caring for her newborn child in the living room, her 17-month-old had went to their bedroom. After a few minutes she went to check on the 17-month-old and was unable to locate him.
The child’s mother advised Officer Speakman she located a vent cover had been removed from a floor vent in her bedroom. Officer Speakman looked down in the vent with a flashlight and was able to see the child’s foot down in the vent out of reach. Officer Speakman went to the basement where he located the child resting on top of the supply vents to the HVAC unit, according to CPD’s post.
Officer Speakman was able to reach the child and began to evaluate him for injuries. Officer Speakman reunited him with his mother upstairs so she could comfort him. The child had some very minor scratches on his head and no other injuries. Circleville EMS arrived on scene and evaluated him for any other injuries, no other injuries were found, according to CPD’s post.
The child was left in the care of his mother. This is a reminder that things can happen, and accidents do happen. There was no ill intent on the mother’s behalf. A small toy was discovered in the vent where Officer Speakman located him. It appeared the young child had dropped the toy into the vent and was simply trying to go in to get it.
CPD said it is happy this young child was located so quickly and had no injuries to him.
