CIRCLEVILLE — A mainstay in local dentistry has decided to hang up his tools.
Robert Tootle will retire at the end of 2019 after nearly 40 years of looking after the teeth of the community.
“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to retire from my dental practice at the end of this year,” Tootle announced. “The decision was a difficult one as I have really enjoyed practicing dentistry in Circleville and truly value the relationships I’ve built over nearly 40 years with my patients and staff. I thank you for the trust and confidence you’ve shown in allowing me to care for so many of you and your family members as patients in my dental practice.”
Tootle said the thing he’d miss most in retirement is the people, including his patients and his staff.
“I will most of all miss seeing those of you who have been with my dental practice for many years, some from the very first years of practice,” he added. “I smile when I think of child patients I’ve seen grow up, mature, marry, and have children of their own that I’ve seen as patients.
“I’ll miss seeing and working with my office staff every day. Several of them have been with me for 25 to more than 30 years and have become more than relied upon and trusted employees, but are now life-long friends,” he continued.
Tootle said he is proud of his work in the community.
“I look back with pride and fondness to my career of serving this community and I thank you for your kindness, loyalty, and trust,” Tootle commented.
Tootle said in retirement he will spend more time with his family and in the community.
“I have no specific plans,” Tootle said post retirement. “I have five grandkids that live in the central Ohio area and I want to spend time with them.”
Tootle said there have been some changes in dentistry since he started, most notably with how people practice.
“There are fewer young dentists going into practice on their own,” he said. “Most young dentists when I started would start a practice from scratch and build up their patients. Anymore they’re joining a larger corporation or practice.”
Tootle said one thing hasn’t changed, the patient and dentist relationship.
“It’s a one-on-one finding what the problems are and finding the best solutions for the patient and taking care of them,” Tootle told The Circleville Herald.
The dentist did share some advice to other dentists and soon to be dentists. Stay up to date on education and to think of the patient.
“Find what the patient’s individual needs are and what they desire and what the outcome is,” he stated. “Figure out the best way to get that without diagnosing what you want to see or with your pocketbook in mind.”
Tootle is hosting a retirement open house on Friday, Dec. 20 in the Watt Street Tavern Banquet Room from 1 to 4 p.m.
“Please stop by and share with us this celebration of a job well done,” he concluded.